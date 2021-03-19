Krystal Celebrates National Corn Dog Day With a Hot Dog of a Deal, 50 Cent Corn Pups on March 20

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) It’s National Corn Dog Day on Saturday, March 20, 2021 and

Krystal Restaurants LLC has a tasty deal that will have you wagging your tail. On March 20th, guests can enjoy Corn Pups® for just 50 cents.

“Our Corn Pup® is definitely no underdog. This fan favorite is a perfect add-on to any Krystal meal,” said Angela Johnson, VP of Marketing for Krystal Restaurants LLC. “Plus, it even has its own holiday with National Corn Dog Day. It’s only right we have some fun with that.”

The Corn Pup® takes a Krystal Classic Pup, rolls it up in a sweet cornbread batter, and then fries it to golden perfection. And yes, it is served on a stick.

The 50 cent Corn Pup® offer is valid only on March 20, 2021 at participating locations. Available while supplies last.

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South and was selected to USA Today’s 2019 Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List . Krystal hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at nearly 300 restaurants in 10 states. Krystal’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of over 3,500 employees. For more information, visit krystal.com .

