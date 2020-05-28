Guests in Atlanta and Columbus to Enjoy Plant-Based Version of the Signature Krystal Burger

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Krystal , the Southeastern fast food chain known for its consistent, affordable and downright delicious meals, is teaming up with Impossible Foods to offer the Impossible Krystal, made with the plant-based patty. Starting today, Krystal begins testing the Impossible Krystal in Atlanta and Columbus. The Impossible Krystal tastes exactly like the Krystal that guests have come to know, love and crave, down to the one-of-a-kind trifecta of onion, mustard and pickle served on an unforgettable square bun. The Impossible Krystal is available for $1.99, and comes in an Impossible Krystal Combo, featuring three Impossible Krystals, a medium fry and medium drink, for $8.99.

“We’re very excited to be introducing the Impossible Krystal to our guests in Atlanta and Columbus,” said Angela Johnson, Vice President of Marketing at Krystal. “We’ve worked closely with Impossible Foods to create a burger that replicates the experience of the classic Krystal. It’s the perfect option for guests who know and love the taste of Krystal and are looking for a plant-based alternative. We’re confident our guests are going to love it!”

The Impossible Krystal is not cooked differently than Krystal’s other offerings and will not have a designated grill, cooking or prep area. It is not intended to be part of a vegan diet, but to offer a plant-based version of the Krystal that guests have come to crave over the last 87 years.

The Impossible Krystal is available at select Atlanta and Columbus locations while supplies last.

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Founded in Chattanooga, Tennessee, in 1932, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South and was selected to USA Today’s 2019 Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List . Krystal hamburgers are still served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun at 300 restaurants in 10 states. Krystal’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of over 6,000 employees. For more information, visit krystal.com .