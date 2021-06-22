Krystal Appoints Industry Expert as New Chief Marketing Officer

Alice Crowder to Bring (Back) 25 Years of Innovative Expertise in Branding, Promotion and Engagement to Legendary Slider Brand

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) In time for the iconic slider brand’s 90-year anniversary next year, Krystal Restaurants LLC has named Alice Crowder as its new Chief Marketing Officer. Crowder previously served as the brand’s Vice President of Marketing from 2014 to 2018 before leaving to head menu strategy and innovation at industry leader Tropical Smoothie Cafe. She is returning to drive relevance and preference for Krystal and its famous square burgers under the brand’s new ownership group and along with a completely new management team led by industry veteran, Tom Stager.

“We have an aggressive growth plan at Krystal, and Alice will be instrumental in ensuring we meet our goals,” said brand President, Tom Stager . “Her restaurant industry insight, especially with Southern brands, and layered on top of her packaged-goods leadership foundation, makes her uniquely qualified to bring our message to our guests, and to connect with them in new and more relevant ways. I know I speak for the whole team in saying we look forward to Alice’s spot-on strategic direction, her creative vision and her ability to generate measurable bottom-line results as we bring the joy inherent in the Krystal brand to new and existing audiences.”

In her previous role with the company, Crowder ran the marketing calendar and oversaw product innovation and promotions, sweepstakes contests, co-branding partnerships, a collaboration for the Peace Burger Sandwich , and even the brand’s Guinness World Record of World’s Largest Frozen Beverage . Crowder’s extensive food & beverage expertise also includes multiple years with Denny’s as their Sr. Director of New Product Marketing, and various senior leadership roles with Ovation Brands – the former parent company of buffet restaurant concepts such as Ryan’s Buffet and Hometown Buffet. She transitioned to restaurant marketing after ten years of experience in packaged goods brand management with Royal Dutch Shell. Crowder is a graduate of Duke University and holds an MBA from Clemson University.

“I am honored and delighted to be returning to Krystal, a brand which I’ve always associated with joy and fun in the places I’ve called home,” shared Crowder. “It’s a true privilege to work with a brand that has the kind of history Krystal enjoys, and one that means so much to literally generations of guests. Our guests are going to be seeing us and interacting with us in completely new ways – ways that they tell us are meaningful to them – and when they give us the opportunity to serve them, we’ll make sure every bite brings a smile.”

About Krystal Restaurants LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Krystal Restaurants LLC is the original quick-service restaurant chain in the South. Krystal hamburgers have been served fresh and hot off the grill on the iconic square bun since 1932. The company proudly sticks to the classics, but over the years, they’ve never been afraid to innovate.

Krystal has grown to be in 10 states with nearly 300 restaurants and continues to deliver a one-of-a-kind taste experience through their unique menu items that are offered at a great price. The company’s Atlanta-based Restaurant Support Center serves a team of more than 3,500 employees. In 2019, the company was selected as USA Today’s 2019 Top-10 Best Regional Fast Food List .

For more information, visit krystal.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram .

