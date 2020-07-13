Krispy Kreme is celebrating its 83rd birthday, so the doughnut and coffee chain is giving its customers the gift of hot, free doughnuts.

Every State’s Favorite Fast Food During Coronavirus

On Friday, July 17, diners at participating Krispy Kreme locations can get a free dozen Original Glazed doughnuts. To redeem this sweet deal, all you have to do is buy another dozen doughnuts. Think of it as a buy-one-get-one deal. Bring those 24 sweet rings of dough to your coworkers (a.k.a roommates), share with your family or eat them yourself — we won’t judge.

In addition to giving away free doughnuts, a staple of Krispy Kreme locations will stay on all day long nationwide. The chain’s signature Hot Light, which keeps doughnuts warm and the glaze nice and soft, will run all day long instead of its regular limited hours.

“On our birthday, Krispy Kreme fans get the gifts,” Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer Dave Skena said in a press release. “This year we’re giving away a free Original Glazed dozen with purchase of any dozen, and running the Hot Light day and night because we sure need something sweet to happen in 2020.

Hot, fresh and free is not a bad way to eat a glazed doughnut. And if you’re not in the mood for doughnuts, don’t worry. There are plenty of trendy foods you can order to-go.