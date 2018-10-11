Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Reveals Ultimate Halloween Collection Featuring New Trick-or-Treat Doughnut

The candy-covered Trick-or-Treat Doughnut joins a bewitchingly delicious collection of Halloween doughnuts, available now through Oct. 31

Winston-Salem, NC (RestaurantNews.com) Doughnut and candy lovers need to look no further than Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for the ultimate treats this Halloween season! A spooky new collection of crave-worthy doughnuts are available today through Oct. 31, at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops.

For the first time ever, Krispy Kreme has released the Trick-or-Treat Doughnut – a scary good mashup of candies and doughnuts. This new creation features an Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped and drizzled in salted caramel and topped with pieces of some of your favorite chocolate Halloween candies.

The Trick-or-Treat Doughnut joins another new creation, the all-new Monster Batter Doughnut, featuring a classic cake batter filling, dipped in slime green icing and topped with monster eyes and festive confetti. These two new doughnuts join Krispy Kreme Halloween fan favorites the Jack-O-Lantern Doughnut, and the Chocolate Iced Doughnut with Halloween Sprinkles.

“Our newest collection brings the fun-filled spirit and delicious flavors of Halloween, creating an unexpected treat option for celebrations all month long,” said Alison Holder, Vice President of U.S. Marketing for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “No matter what your Halloween plans or cravings are, Krispy Kreme has the perfect spooky treat.”

To complete the season of fun, Krispy Kreme is also hosting the ultimate costume party! Wear your costume on Oct. 31 to get a FREE doughnut of choice at participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops.

Show us how you’re celebrating Halloween with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts throughout October by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme on social media.

About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 34 countries. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

Contact:

Sarah Roof Garling

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Sr. Manager, US Marketing Activation

781-690-7086

sroof@krispykreme.com