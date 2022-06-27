Krispy Kreme debuts soft serve ice cream in 10 markets. And yes, it tastes like doughnuts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The iconic doughnut maker Krispy Kreme known for its “Hot Now” pastries is debuting a cool treat on the first day of summer — soft-serve ice cream.

Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed soft serve ice cream is available in 10 U.S. markets, including all Charlotte-area stores. And yes, the soft serve options will indeed taste like Krispy Kreme’s doughnuts.

It’s the first time in the company’s more than 80 years adding another sweet treat category, chief marketing officer Dave Skena told The Charlotte Observer.

The addition has been in the works for about two years, including market research and testing. The pandemic slowed them down, Skena said, because it’s an in-store dessert.

“Our goal at Krispy Kreme is to be the most loved sweet treat brand in the world,” Skena said. “Both of these treats are ones that make people really happy... and it’s totally consistent with who we are as a brand.”

Krispy Kreme’s ice cream menu

The ice cream, made with Krispy Kreme’s iconic glaze doughnut flavor and whole milk, will be available as shakes, cones or by the cup.

The Original Glazed flavor is the base of the ice cream, Skena said, and Krispy Kreme’s doughnut fillings are infused in the other ice cream flavors.

Waffle cones are made fresh daily with Krispy Kreme’s doughnut mix. And toppings include dehydrated Original Glazed doughnuts.

The Original Glazed Soft Serve menu flavors are:

— Shakes: Original Glazed, strawberry iced sprinkled, chocolate iced, lemon filled, cookies and Kreme, birthday batter, and coffee and Kreme.

— Cups and waffle cones: Original Glazed, strawberry iced sprinkled and chocolate iced.

Stores with soft-serve

Four other states are offering ice cream, too: Norfolk and Newport News, Virginia; Charleston, West Virginia; Nashville and the Tri-Cities area in Tennessee; and San Antonio, Texas.

Krispy Kreme also plans to expand menus with ice cream in other markets throughout the summer, including Mobile and Southwest, Alabama; Tampa, St. Petersburg and Pensacola, Florida; New Orleans; Branson, Missouri.; and Wichita, Kansas.

By July 17, National Ice Cream Day, a total of 50 shops will have ice cream on the menu, Skena said.

To find Krispy Kreme shops with ice cream go to krispykreme.com/promos/icecream.

About Krispy Kreme

The 84-year-old doughnut company started in Winston-Salem and moved its corporate offices and test kitchen to Charlotte’s South End three years ago at 2116 Hawkins St.

Krispy Kreme grew net revenue 15.8% in the first-quarter ending in April 3 to $372.5 million compared to the same time last year.

The publicly-traded chain operates in over 30 countries. It has plans to open franchise shops in Chile, Costa Rica, Jordan and Switzerland this year and next year.