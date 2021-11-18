Kringlestix Return to Toppers Pizza With Expanded Recipe Offerings

The fan-favorite creations are back for a limited time only this holiday season with two new recipes added to the lineup.

Whitewater, WI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Topperstix lovers, rejoice! Toppers Pizza , the QSR pizza company focused on craveworthy recipes with more than 70 corporate- and franchisee-owned locations, has announced the return of its fan-favorite holiday Kringlestix November 1st through January 16th.

Not only are Kringlestix back, but Toppers has expanded the lineup with two new recipe offerings. The Toppers version of a classic Wisconsin pastry dessert has taken its in house dough and added classic holiday flavors.

Apple Streusel – brushed with butter, dusted with cinnamon and sugar, baked with an apple pie topping and streusel crumble, and finally drizzled with cream cheese icing.

Cheese Danish – brushed with butter, dusted with cinnamon and sugar, baked with a cream cheese filling and streusel crumble, and finally drizzled with cream cheese icing.

Raspberry Streusel – brushed with butter, dusted with cinnamon and sugar, baked with a raspberry topping and streusel crumble, and finally drizzled with cream cheese icing.

“Our Kringlestix caused an absolute frenzy last time we offered them,” said Mac Malchow, Toppers Pizza’s director of national marketing and menu innovation. “They were actually so popular we ran out of inventory, but we’re ready this year. Overwhelming demand last holiday season told us we needed to triple down on options this time, so we did. As we head into the full swing of the holidays, we wanted to offer families something new to get excited about. Kringlestix are a fun twist for dessert on pizza night with the family, but also a treat that can be taken to any holiday gathering this year.”

Kringlestix will be on the menu from November 1st through January 16th. Single orders of the delicacies are $7.99, triple orders are $13.99, and customers can also try a single order of Kringlestix FREE when they order a large pizza on toppers.com or on the Toppers app.

For more information or to order online for delivery or pickup, please visit www.toppers.com .

About Toppers Pizza

Founded in 1991 as an alternative to big box pizza, Toppers is built on a bold attitude with the product to back it up. Headquartered in Whitewater, Wisconsin, 70+ Toppers locations are on a mission to redefine what customers should expect from QSR pizza. The menu features unique flavors, bold recipes, crave-worthy Topperstix, signature wings, specialty desserts and a growing selection of offerings for diverse lifestyles. By consistently giving customers what they want, Toppers has forged an untapped space in the pizza industry and is thriving in a digital first post-pandemic world. World class technology ranking among the top QSR pizza concepts, consistent menu innovation, a powerfully focused digital media strategy, and Gen Z-centric social media channels drive 70% of sales online for the brand. With franchisees achieving a $1,000,000+ average unit volume across the entire system and 12 consecutive quarters of same store sales increases, Toppers Pizza is primed for major growth and is looking for like-minded franchisees to join its system. For more information, visit https://www.toppers.com/franchise and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

Contact:

Julie Green

Mainland

312-526-3996

jgreen@hellomainland.com

More from Toppers Pizza

The post Kringlestix Return to Toppers Pizza With Expanded Recipe Offerings first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.