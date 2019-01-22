Korean sandwich and coffee shop Cafe Andamiro to close its doors on Jan. 27

Cafe Andamiro, the Midtown-Belvedere Korean sandwich and coffee shop, will close Jan. 27, according to a Tuesday morning Facebook post.

The business, which has been open since September 2016, said it appreciated the business and support.

“Being able to share food, drinks and moments with you was special to us,” the post says.

The café, which is just under 800 square feet, employed three people, according to an employee who answered the phone Tuesday. Menu items included soups and sandwiches and Italian-style coffee drinks.

Ran and Bomin Jeon, the mother and daughter owners of the café, could not immediately be reached for comment.

