Korean restaurant Jazz+Soju opens this week in Locust Point

Jazz+Soju will hold its grand opening on June 14 on the first floor of the Anthem House apartment complex. The industrial space decorated with jazz records is located in Locust Point.

Jazz+Soju will serve up double-fried Korean wings as well as other specialties and cocktails made with a popular Korean liquor, Soju.

The restaurant, which is open for lunch and dinner, is owned by Michelle Min, who also owns a New Jersey restaurant The Roosterspin with her sister.

Jazz + Soju is located at 900 East Fort Ave. The restaurant will be open Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Monday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

