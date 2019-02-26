The pick: Korean-inspired sauces from KPOP

Why they rate: Theo Lee and Mike Kim met while in business school at UCLA. Late-night forays with friends to eat Korean barbecue sparked the idea to develop a sauce based on a secret recipe from Lee’s Korean grandmother. The recipe was for gochujang, a sweet and spicy fermented chile paste. The duo says countless hours of experimenting and tasting led to their first bottle of KPOP Sauce. The creators recommend the sauce to elevate egg dishes and Chinese takeout.

Now, in addition to the original sauce, KPOP has two other condiments. Lee and Kim teamed with celebrity chef Chris Oh for KPOP XXX Sauce, described as “everything you love about our original KPOP Sauce, with an extra kick,” and KPOP Kimchi Mayo Sauce, a rich combination of chile peppers, garlic, lemon and vinegar in a mayonaise base. The hot sauce is recommended for everything from tacos to ramen, while the spicy mayo is a great condiment for subs and burgers or a versatile dip for fries and chicken nuggets.

Info: A 10.4-ounce bottle of KPOP Sauce is $6.99; a 10.4-ounce bottle of KPOP XXX Sauce is $8.99, and a 7.6-ounce bottle of KPOP Kimchi Mayo Sauce is $8.99. Order them online at www.kpopfoods.com or amazon.com.