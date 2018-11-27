Korean fried chicken restaurant Bonchon closes in Canton

Bonchon, the chain known for its Korean fried chicken, has closed its sole Baltimore location, a spokeswoman for the company confirmed Tuesday.

The closure comes less than two years after the eatery opened its doors at 3500 Boston St. in Canton.

Carlene Blair, a Bonchon spokeswoman, said there was no “major reason” for the closure.

“They were going through some management changes and decided the best option was to close,” Blair said.

The company did not have immediate plans to open another location in the city, she said.

Bonchon is best known for its fried Korean chicken wings and strips drenched in spicy or soy garlic sauce. The restaurant also serves wraps, noodles, bulgogi and other Korean dishes.

Despite the Canton closure, Bonchon continues to expand in the suburbs. In the Baltimore area, the eatery has locations in Pasadena, Hanover, Ellicott City and Columbia.

