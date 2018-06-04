Korean brothers serving up bibimbap in the Thompson Center, plus other news

Andrew Lim admits that he was always that friend — the one who was overly particular about his food and insisted on doing it his way. After his friends had had enough of his critiques, they pushed him to pursue food full time. Now, eight years later, Lim has joined forces with his brother Billy to open City Rock, a fast-casual bibimbap spot that is unabashedly Korean.

“We wanted to not hold back on anything,” Andrew Lim said. “Everyone is always like, ‘Oh, that place is dumbed down a little bit,’ or people kind of cater to the non-Korean palate, so we wanted to go against that and go all out.”

Lim, who moved around the country a lot as a child, fondly refers to Korean cuisine as food that “stinks but is delicious.” At City Rock, the brothers hope to serve flavors from their childhood, but in a way that works for the Thompson Center’s lunch crowd.

“I started this whole thing with the intention of showing this amazing, wonderful food that we’ve had our whole lives,” Lim said.

City Rock offers seven different bowls, or you can opt to build your own. The bowls start with a base of white or brown rice, glass noodles or greens, and a protein (marinated beef, spicy pork, tofu or raw fish). Toppings like carrot slaw, aged kimchi, soft-boiled soy egg, masago and pickled radish are added before the bowl is drizzled with sauce options, like the City Rock sauce made with roasted sweet chilis or a vinaigrette, and garnished with chili oil or scallions.

The restaurant also serves hand rolls, rice balls and a soup of the day. Lim hopes to open other concepts in the future, like a noodle shop, a hot dog shop and a full-service Korean-American bar.

“For me it’s all about the flexibility and keeping an open mind,” Lim said. “Everything has been organic up until this point, and obviously there’s a lot of planning, but we’re kind of taking it as it comes.”

100 W. Randolph St., 312-929-2626, eatcityrock.com

OTHER OPENINGS:

GOLD COAST — Juniper Spirits & Oysters is open on the ground floor of the Claridge House hotel, serving seafood-focused food. Menu items include a Chicago-style oyster roll with fried oysters, dijonnaise, pickle relish, sport peppers, tomatoes and onions on a poppy seed roll, and Papa’s Daiquiri on draft, a riff made with Bacardi rum, Luxardo maraschino liqueur, and fresh lime and grapefruit juice. 1244 N Dearborn Parkway, 312-787-4980, claridgehousechicago.com

WEST LOOP — You won’t have to travel to Chinatown to get your boba tea fix anymore. Hello Jasmine has opened a location inside the Citigroup Center, serving tea drinks and salad. 500 W. Madison St., 312-454-2984, facebook.com/hellojasmine2016

BRIDGEPORT — Johnny O’s Hot Dogs will open an arcade bar with old-school arcade games, a jukebox and craft beers, South Side Weekly reported. 3465 S. Morgan St., johnnyoshotdogs.com

WEST TOWN — Gringo opened this week, serving tacos, churros and beer, Eater reported. The restaurant’s Instagram page also says that the restaurant will serve tequila and mezcal, and will have a patio. 1202 W. Grand Ave., thegringochicago.com

PARK WEST — Casati’s, opened by a former employee of Phil Stefani Signature Restaurants group, will soon be churning out Neapolitan thin-crust pizza, Eater reported. The menu will also include pastas, steak, desserts, Italian beers, wine and cocktails. 444 W. Fullerton Parkway

RIVERWALK — The Northman Beer & Cider Garden and Chicago Brewhouse are slated to open this year on the Riverwalk. The Northman opens July 1, but Chicago Brewhouse does not have an opening date set yet; it will serve food, coffee and local beers. Between Stetson Avenue and Columbus Drive., thenorthman.com, facebook.com/chicagobrewhouseriverwalk

CLOSINGS:

GLENVIEW — Dragon Inn North is closed because the owners are retiring, according to the restaurant’s Facebook page. 1650 Waukegan Road

