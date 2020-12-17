Kona Poké Express Food Trailer Celebrates Grand Opening at Quantum Leap Winery in Orlando This Saturday, December 19

Central Florida’s Popular Poké Restaurant Opens Kona Poké Express Mills 50 – Its First Express Location in Orlando – With All-Day BOGO Bowl Deals and 50% Off for Students and First Responders

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Just in time to freshen up the holidays, Central Florida’s popular, fast-casual, healthy food concept Kona Poké announces the grand opening of its first location in Orlando, Kona Poké Express Mills 50, this Saturday, December 19. Located outside on the side of Quantum Leap Winery, Kona Poké Express will celebrate the exciting opening with all-day BOGO buy one poké bowl, get the second poké bowl 50% off, and students and first responders will receive 50% off any one poké bowl with a valid ID from 11am-9pm. Social distancing and CDC guidelines will be followed.

Kona Poké Express Mills 50 will offer all top-selling items from Kona Poké’s brick and mortar locations, like Kona Poké’s delicious Signature Bowls and Build Your Own Bowls made with fresh sushi-grade fish, house sauces and over 40 fresh toppings to choose from, plus vegan, vegetarian, keto, gluten-free, cooked options and more. Delivery by Uber Eats and DoorDash will be available to Downtown Orlando, Mills, Thornton Park and Baldwin Park. Kona Poké and Kona Poké Express have a 100% no-contact food prep guarantee.

“We are very happy to officially open our first Kona Poké Express location in Orlando this month in such a great location outside Quantum Leap Winery,” says Owners Matthew Ting and Ernie Falco III. “Times are still challenging, and we feel very fortunate to be able to serve more of the Central Florida community our fresh and delicious food through our Express concepts and continue expanding our awesome brand.”

Enjoy Kona Poké Express starting this Saturday, December 19 at Quantum Leap Winery located at 1312 Wilfred Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, open daily from 11am-9pm. For more information on Kona Poké and Kona Poké Express, visit www.konapokébowls.com .

About Kona Poké

Open since January 2019, Kona Poké features healthy and delicious Hawaiian-style poké bowls with fresh sushi-grade fish, house sauces and over 40 fresh ingredients to choose from, plus vegan, vegetarian, keto, gluten-free and cooked options. Customers can choose from a variety of award-winning Signature Poké Bowls and sauces, like the popular Kona Fire, Tidal Wave and Bourbon Chicken, in addition to Build Your Own Bowls, soup, salads and Mochi ice cream. The Central Florida based brand is comprised of Kona Poké brick and mortar stores in Lake Mary and Sanford, and Kona Poké Express, including custom-built food trailers in Orlando and Satellite Beach and a delivery-only Miami store, with more locations on the horizon.

[Fun Fact: What is poké? Pronounced POH-keh, poké is cubed raw fish eaten either on its own or over a bowl of sushi rice. While it may seem like a new trend, the Hawaiian dish has been around for centuries.]

Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com

