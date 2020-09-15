Kona Poké Express Coming Soon To Quantum Leap Winery In Orlando

Central Florida’s Popular Poké Restaurant Continues Expansion With Its First Express Location in Orlando Opening at Quantum Leap Winery in Late 2020

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Central Florida is about to get fresher as the popular, fast-casual, healthy food concept Kona Poké announces its first Express location coming soon to Orlando. Opening in late 2020 daily from 11am-9pm, the Kona Poké Express location will operate at Quantum Leap Winery (1312 Wilfred Drive, Orlando, FL 32803) where customers can enjoy a wide array of wine selection from Quantum Leap while eating their Kona Poké, with indoor and outdoor seating to choose from. The menu will contain all top-selling items from Kona Poké’s brick and mortar locations, like Kona Poké’s delicious Signature Bowls and Build Your Own Bowls made with fresh sushi-grade fish, house sauces and over 40 fresh toppings to choose from, plus vegan, vegetarian, keto, gluten-free, cooked options and more. Delivery by Uber Eats and Doordash will be available to Downtown Orlando, Mills, Thornton Park and Baldwin Park.

Kona Poké Express at Quantum Leap Winery is the third Express location joining Kona Poké Express concepts in Satellite Beach and Miami. Kona Poké Express consists of a shared location, food trailer or food hall configuration of the traditional Kona Poké brick and mortar location. Kona Poké restaurants in Lake Mary and Sanford currently offer dine-in/out, curbside pickup, in-house delivery and delivery through third-party delivery services. Kona Poké and Kona Poké Express has a 100% no-contact food prep guarantee.

“We are very excited and grateful to continue expanding and open our first Kona Poké Express location in Orlando, and teaming up with Quantum Leap Winery is the perfect pairing,” says Kona Poké Owners Matthew Ting and Ernie Falco III. “Our Kona Poké Express concept allows us to feed even more customers our phenomenal, fresh and delicious food fast and with ease, which is essential in today’s complex climate. We look forward to continuing to secure many more Express locations throughout Florida in the future.”

For more information on Kona Poké and Kona Poké Express, visit www.konapokébowls.com .

About Kona Poké

Open since January 2019, Kona Poké features healthy and delicious Hawaiian-style poké bowls with fresh sushi-grade fish, house sauces and over 40 fresh ingredients to choose from, plus vegan, vegetarian, keto, gluten-free and cooked options. Customers can choose from a variety of award-winning Signature Poké Bowls and sauces, like the popular Kona Fire, Tidal Wave and Bourbon Chicken, in addition to Build Your Own Bowls, soup, salads and Mochi ice cream. The Central Florida based brand is comprised of Kona Poké brick and mortar stores in Lake Mary and Sanford, and Kona Poké Express, including a custom-built food trailer in Satellite Beach and delivery-only store in Miami, with many more locations on the horizon.

[Fun Fact: What is poké? Pronounced POH-keh, poké is cubed raw fish eaten either on its own or over a bowl of sushi rice. While it may seem like a new trend, the Hawaiian dish has been around for centuries.]

Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com

