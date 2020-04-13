Kona Poké Delivery-Only Miami Location Coming Soon

Central Florida’s Popular Poké Restaurant Expanding to South Florida With Its First Delivery-Only Store

Famed Chef Henry Moso Lends His Culinary Talents to the Growing Brand

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Kona Poké, Central Florida’s popular, fast-casual, fresh food concept is coming to South Florida. Opening soon at 155 SW 3rd Street, Miami, FL 32130 in the Brickell neighborhood of Downtown Miami, Kona Poké Brickell is the brand’s first delivery-only store. Famed chef and recent James Beard Foundation Award nominee for Rising Star Chef of the Year Henry Moso created Kona Poké’s delicious signature bowls and sauces, which will be available for delivery, in addition to Build Your Own Bowls, Soup, Salads and more. Kona Poké’s customers will enjoy their healthy and delicious Hawaiian-style poké bowls made with fresh sushi-grade fish, house sauces and over 40 fresh toppings to choose from, plus vegan, gluten-free and cooked options are also available. Delivery is provided directly by Kona Poké and third-party delivery services. Kona Poké has a 100% no-contact food prep guarantee.

“Even in these difficult times, we are opening new locations, focused on delivery-only,” says Kona Poké Owners Matthew Ting and Ernie Falco III. “It’s our way to continue excelling. We opened our first two locations in Central Florida in just one year, and we are excited to keep the momentum going while also adapting to the changing circumstances bringing our first delivery-only store to Brickell. We can’t wait to feed the Miami community our insanely delicious bowls and continue making many more fans statewide.”

In addition to the new delivery-only Brickell location, Kona Poké has stores in Lake Mary and Sanford, FL offering curbside pickup, in-house delivery and delivery through third-party delivery services, plus a new mobile food trailer in Satellite Beach, FL – all with the 100% no-contact food prep guarantee.

For more information on Kona Poké and to place an order for delivery or pickup, visit www.konapokébowls.com .

About Kona Poké

Open since January 2019, Kona Poké features healthy and delicious Hawaiian-style poké bowls with fresh sushi-grade fish, house sauces and over 40 fresh ingredients to choose from, plus vegan, vegetarian, keto, gluten-free and cooked options. Customers can choose from a variety of Signature Poké Bowls, Build Your Own Bowls, Soup, Salads and Mochi Ice Cream, which they’ll enjoy inside Kona’s contemporary, relaxing restaurant vibe with subtle elements of poké’s Hawaiian heritage. Kona Poké has locations in Lake Mary and Sanford, Florida, with more locations throughout Florida coming soon. Kona Poké also houses a custom-built food trailer, which serves up all of same award-winning signature bowls as the stores, like the popular Kona Fire, Tidal Wave, Bourbon Chicken, plus Build Your Own vegetarian, vegan and keto friendly bowls.

[Fun Fact: What is poké? Pronounced POH-keh, poké is cubed raw fish eaten either on its own or over a bowl of sushi rice. While it may seem like a new trend, the Hawaiian dish has been around for centuries.]