Kona Poké Announces Week-Long Grand Opening Celebration Of Its Second Location In Sanford From Monday, December 16 Through Friday, December 20

Seminole County’s Popular Poké Restaurant Commemorates Its Newest Location With Daily Specials Leading Up to the Official Grand Opening on Friday, December 20 With a Ribbon Cutting, BOGO 50% off Bowl Deal and Free Kona Beer All Day

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) The time has arrived for the popular, fast-casual, fresh food concept Kona Poké to welcome its second location in Sanford, Florida this month. To commemorate the exciting opening, Kona Poké Sanford will celebrate all week long offering the following daily specials (11am-9pm): Monday, December 16 – First Responders receive 50% off one bowl, Tuesday, December 17 – Tuna Tuesday $9.99 tuna bowl and fountain drink, Wednesday, December 18 – Teachers receive 50% off one bowl, Thursday, December 19 – Students receive 50% off one bowl, Friday, December 20 – Ribbon cutting at 11am, followed by BOGO buy one bowl, get one bowl 50% off and complimentary Kona beer all day.

“We are thrilled to open our second location in Sanford less than a year after opening in Lake Mary and kick off the tremendous growth for the Kona Poké brand, says Owners Matthew Ting and Ernie Falco III. “With the holiday season here, we wanted to give back to the community that’s been so welcoming to us by providing different specials all week long. We are excited to celebrate with everyone, and we look forward to continuing to expand and more and more people experiencing just how insanely delicious Kona Poké is.”

Guests of Sanford’s 1,300 square foot restaurant will enjoy Kona Poké’s healthy and delicious Hawaiian-style poké bowls with fresh sushi-grade fish, house sauces and over 40 fresh toppings to choose from, plus vegan, gluten-free and cooked options available. They can also choose from a variety of Signature Poké Bowls, Build Your Own Bowls, Soup, Salads and Mochi Ice Cream, which they’ll savor inside Kona’s contemporary, relaxing restaurant vibe with subtle elements of poké’s Hawaiian heritage.

Enjoy Kona Poké Sanford located at 1813 WP Ball Boulevard, Sanford, FL 32771 and Kona Poké Lake Mary located at located at 242 Wheelhouse Lane, Unit 1230, Lake Mary, FL 32746. Hours of operation are Monday thru Saturday 11am-9pm, Sunday 11am-8pm. For additional information, future locations, menu and more, visit www.konapokébowls.com.

Fun Fact: What is poké? Pronounced POH-keh, poké is cubed raw fish eaten either on its own or over a bowl of sushi rice. While it may seem like a new trend, the Hawaiian dish has been around for centuries.

