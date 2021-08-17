Kona Poké Announces Third Restaurant In Apopka, Florida Opening Late 2021 And Future Locations Statewide

Central Florida’s Popular Poké Concept Continues Expansion in the Region, While Expanding Its Florida Footprint to Greater Tampa, Jacksonville and Melbourne Beach

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Central Florida’s popular, fresh, fast-casual, healthy food concept Kona Poké announces its third location in Apopka, Florida slated to open in late 2021. Located at 3030 E. Semoran Boulevard, Suite 236, Apopka FL 32703 in the Colonial Shoppes plaza next to Chick-fil-A, the 1,500 square foot store will offer Kona Poké’s complete menu, indoor and outdoor patio seating, third-party delivery by Uber Eats and pick-up, plus feature a grab-and-go cooler with an assortment of refreshments, beverages, proteins and sides, like spicy tuna, seaweed salad and various poké items. In line with all Kona Poké concepts, the new Apopka restaurant will have Kona Poké’s 100% no-contact food prep guarantee.

Kona Poké Apopka is a joint partnership of Kona Poké Owners Matthew Ting and Ernie Falco III and Operating Partner Jesse Ting, who has been with the company for two years.

Additionally, Kona Poké is currently working towards expanding its future Florida footprint, searching for prospective locations in Greater Tampa, Jacksonville and Melbourne Beach, with more cities to come.

“We are very energized to finally get Apopka in the works and announce we are moving forward with the grand opening in sight,” says Owners Matthew Ting and Ernie Falco III. “We are happy to partner with Jesse, who’s taken advantage of our fast track to ownership program, which we are very proud of. We want to promote from within the Kona Poké system, and so we are selecting key individuals that meet or exceed expectations to eventually become a partner in future Kona Poké restaurant locations as we expand.”

Ting and Falco continue, “We are also really excited to expand Kona Poké all across the state. Get ready Greater Tampa, Jacksonville and Melbourne Beach for our insanely delicious poke bowls, unmatched toppings and more.”

For more information on Kona Poké and Kona Poké Express, visit www.konapokébowls.com .

About Kona Poké

Open since January 2019, Kona Poké features healthy and delicious Hawaiian-style poké bowls with fresh sushi-grade fish, house sauces and over 40 fresh ingredients to choose from, plus vegan, vegetarian, keto, gluten-free and cooked options. Customers can choose from a variety of award-winning Signature Poké Bowls and sauces, like the popular Kona Fire, Tidal Wave and Bourbon Chicken, in addition to Build Your Own Bowls, soup, salads and Mochi ice cream. The Central Florida based brand is comprised of Kona Poké brick and mortar stores in Lake Mary, Sanford and Apopka coming soon, plus Kona Poké Express comprised of custom-built food trailers currently located in Indialantic Beach, with more locations on the horizon. [Fun Fact: What is poké? Pronounced POH-keh, poké is cubed raw fish eaten either on its own or over a bowl of sushi rice. While it may seem like a new trend, the Hawaiian dish has been around for centuries.]

Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com

