Kona Poké Announces Industry Leading 100% No-Contact Food Prep Guarantee

From Prep to Packaging, Seminole County, Florida’s Popular Poké Restaurant Ensures the Health and Safety of All Its Customers

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) The popular, fast-casual, fresh food concept Kona Poké is going above and beyond to certify the health and safety of its customers. Effective immediately, Kona Poké’s restaurants in Lake Mary and Sanford are providing a 100% No-Contact Food Prep Guarantee for all curbside pickup and delivery orders. From prep to packaging, the 100% no-contact guarantee consists of pre-shift employee screening, routine hand sterilization, hand protection with fresh gloves for each order, no-contact food prep, no-contact food assembly and a no-contact guarantee employee sign-off. View Kona Poké 100% no-contact food prep guarantee in action at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MGI61p4OL8I .

“At Kona Poké our team and our customers are always our top priority,” says Kona Poké Owners Matthew Ting and Ernie Falco III. “Our teams are working tirelessly to go above and beyond to keep our customers safe. From food prep to packaging, we want our customers to order with confidence. In these extremely challenging times with the increasing threat of Coronavirus (COVID-19), we are making every possible effort to ensure the safety and health of our customers and to continue providing our healthy and delicious food.”

Kona Poké is currently offering curbside pickup, in-house delivery and delivery through third-party delivery services – all with the 100% no-contact food prep guarantee.

Kona Poké is located at 242 Wheelhouse Lane, Lake Mary, FL 32746 and 1813 WP Ball Boulevard, Sanford, FL 32771. For more information, visit www.konapokébowls.com .

About Kona Poké

Open since January 2019, Kona Poké features healthy and delicious Hawaiian-style poké bowls with fresh sushi-grade fish, house sauces and over 40 fresh ingredients to choose from, plus vegan, vegetarian, keto, gluten-free and cooked options. Customers can choose from a variety of Signature Poké Bowls, Build Your Own Bowls, Soup, Salads and Mochi Ice Cream, which they’ll enjoy inside Kona’s contemporary, relaxing restaurant vibe with subtle elements of poké’s Hawaiian heritage. Kona Poké has locations in Lake Mary and Sanford, Florida, with more locations throughout Florida coming soon. Kona Poké also houses a custom-built food trailer, which serves up all of same award-winning signature bowls as the stores, like the popular Kona Fire, Tidal Wave, Bourbon Chicken, plus Build Your Own vegetarian, vegan and keto friendly bowls.

[Fun Fact: What is poké? Pronounced POH-keh, poké is cubed raw fish eaten either on its own or over a bowl of sushi rice. While it may seem like a new trend, the Hawaiian dish has been around for centuries.]