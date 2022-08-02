Kona Poké Announces Fifth Restaurant In Melbourne, Florida Opening Late 2022

Central Florida’s Popular Poké Concept Expands Florida Footprint on the Space Coast

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Central Florida’s popular, fresh, fast-casual, healthy food concept Kona Poké announces its fourth location in Melbourne, Florida slated to open in late 2022. Located at 1675 West New Haven Avenue, West Melbourne, FL 32904 adjacent to Melbourne Square Mall, the 1,400 square foot store will offer Kona Poké’s award-winning poké complete menu, indoor and outdoor patio seating and Kona Poké’s delicious Dole Soft Serve® flavors that are a dairy-free, cholesterol-free and vegan-friendly frozen dessert. Plus, the location will also feature a special wall mural design by renowned Space Coast artist Christopher Maslow .

Kona Poké Melbourne is a joint partnership of Brevard County residents Ernie Falco III and Tyler Pracon. Falco, along with Matthew Ting, founded Kona Poké in Central Florida in January 2019. In addition to the Florida Space Coast expansion, Kona Poké is currently seeking more corporate locations in Central Florida.

“We are very happy to announce our newest location in Melbourne opening later this year,” says Ernie Falco III. “As a proud Brevard County resident, Melbourne is a such a beautiful, laid-back, beach-loving, outdoors community – the perfect place to call home to our unmatched, fresh and delicious poké bowls, Dole Soft Serve® and toppings. We are very excited to open our second location on the Space Coast and continue expanding our award-winning brand across the state.”

For menu and location information on Kona Poké – Fresh Island Bowls, visit www.konapoke.com .

About Kona Poké

Kona Poké features healthy and delicious Hawaiian-style poké bowls with fresh sushi-grade fish, house sauces and over 40 fresh ingredients to choose from, plus vegan, vegetarian, keto, gluten-free and cooked options. Customers can choose from a variety of award-winning Signature Poké Bowls and sauces, like the popular Kona Fire, Tidal Wave and Bourbon Chicken bowls, in addition to Build Your Own Poké, soup, salads and Dole Soft Serve® deserts. The Central Florida based brand is comprised of Kona Poké brick and mortar stores in Lake Mary, Sanford, Apopka and Melbourne coming soon and a Kona Poké Express Food Truck in Melbourne Beach, Florida with more locations on the horizon. [Fun Fact: What is poké? Pronounced POH-keh, poké is cubed raw fish eaten either on its own or over a bowl of sushi rice. While it may seem like a new trend, the Hawaiian dish has been around for centuries.]

Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com

More from Kona Poké

The post Kona Poké Announces Fifth Restaurant In Melbourne, Florida Opening Late 2022 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.