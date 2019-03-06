Kombucha's a trend that's brewing in the Valley

On a pretty family farm in Vera Cruz outside Emmaus, there's some magical alchemy happening.

Inside a little building featuring a sign that reads "PorTch Tea," you quickly notice rows of jars containing a funky, filmy liquid. Around the room, you'll see other jars of tea leaves, herbs and more - all of which will come together to form one of the trendiest drinks around.

Kombucha - a fermented beverage that's part tea, part fermented-funkiness - has grown popular due to its unique flavor and reported health benefits.

"The growth has been incredible," says Don DeVault, who operates Portch Tea fermentory on Pheasant Hill Farm, of his kombucha business.

Portch Tea is among several Lehigh Valley crafters of the drink that can be a bit of an acquired taste. The basic ingredients are tea (black or green), sugar and a SCOBY, or symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast. That mixture then sits and funks up for about 10 days until a layer of bacteria forms on the top. After that fermentation process is finished, the new culture is scooped out and reused while the brew below is ready to drink.

The result is a tart drink that some health experts believe is packed with health benefits. Kombucha contains beneficial probiotics, which can help with digestive balance, much like keifer or yogurt. Some believe that kombucha is also a great source of B vitamins, which can help regulate metabolism and energy and help contribute to a healthy heart, skin and nails.

The reported health benefits are part of the reason kombucha's popularity has skyrocketed. It's a beverage that's on nearly every major food trend list for 2019, and industry experts expect that the market for kombucha will increase 25 percent by 2020.

Despite it being a hot trend, kombucha isn't new. In fact, the first record of kombucha goes back to 221 BC during the Tsin Dynasty in China when it was known as "The Tea of Immortality."

The flavor of kombucha can vary depending on who made it and when, but generally it has an assertively tangy flavor (sometimes almost vinegary) and a touch of effervescence. Kombucha will contain trace amounts of alcohol (due to the fermentation) and caffeine (as one of the main ingredients is tea.)

DeVault draws upon the bounty of his family's farm for much of what he uses in his kombucha. His Portch Tea headquarters has freezers full of blueberries, turmeric and more, all of which he uses in his kombucha. They also grow tea, yerba maté, herbs, fruit and flowers.

"We try to grow as much as we can," DeVault says. "I do as much I can locally."

The unusually spelled name "Portch Tea" isn't a typo - it comes from a family story. From DeVault's website: "When my folks built their dream house on the twenty acres that they had named Pheasant Hill Farm, an early architect's sketch offered this misspelling of what has proven to be the key feature of the home around which the family farm has grown. The screened porch, which the old man, in one of those classic dad behaviors, has always referred to as the p-o-r-T-c-h, is the calm center of the whirlwind of activity in the greenhouses and fields."

His kombucha is stored in kegs, giving it a lighter, fresher flavor. Freshness for any kombucha is key: the longer it sits, the funkier it gets. If you've had kombucha from your local supermarket, you understand what I mean. Bottled, commercially produced kombucha will have a much stronger flavor because it's been sitting longer.

Among the flavors DeVault offers:

* Turmerific, featuring baby ginger and turmeric - this flavor was very light and refreshing with just a touch of sourness.

* Maple Oolong, a bit more sweet, but still light.

* NBF: Nothing But Flowers, featuring chamomile, lavender and hyssop.

* The Crimson Hindu: Beets, tulsi (a type of basil) and sage blossom (also a bit sweeter).

DeVault's kombucha is available at several Valley locations including the Easton Farmers' Market (winter market runs from 10 a.m. to noon, the second and fourth Saturdays of the month in the Church Street parking lot behind the Easton Public Market), Healthy Alternatives in Trexlertown and Wanamaker's General Store in Kempton. His little stand at the farm is also open 10 a.m. to noon on Sundays, or by appointment.

Info: http://portchtea.com/

DETAILS

Here are some more details where you can get Portch Tea, other local Kombucha

* PorTch Tea: Get it at these locations: Healthy Alternatives: 7150 Hamilton Blvd., Trexlertown; Maxim's: 22 322 Northampton St., Easton; Mojo: 516 Café 516 March St., Easton; Nature's Way: 143 Northampton St., Easton; Separatist Bar & Bottle: 101 Northampton St., Easton; Wanamaker's General Store: 8888 King's Highway, Kempton Easton Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to noon the second and fourth Saturdays of the month in the Church Street parking lot behind the Easton Public Market. His stand at Pheasant Hill Farm is also open 10 a.m. to noon Sundays or by appointment. Info: http://portchtea.com/

* More Kombucha: Lehigh Valley Kombucha: Info: www.facebook.com/LehighValleyKombucha/

* Want to check out a PA Kombucha Trail? Check out: www.paeats.com/feature/pennsylvania-kombucha-trail/

