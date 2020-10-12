Kolache Shoppe Expands in Texas with First Franchisees

Unique kolache brand announces newest territory signing.

( RestaurantNews.com ) Kolache Shoppe , a high-end boutique bakery specializing in kolaches and coffee, has just signed its first franchisees. This marks the brand’s third location in Texas.

The first franchise is owned by Not Bread Alone LLC, led by executive team members Jake and Courtney Poulsen and Gary and Cynthia Mechler. This new territory covers the areas of Prosper, Frisco, and McKinney in Texas.

The Kolache Shoppe franchisors are husband and wife team Randy and Lucy Hines. The couple first bought Kolache Shoppe in 2014 from former owner Erwin Ahrens. “Mr. Ahrens had the best kolaches in the area, so I sought to learn from him. After years of apprenticeship, the rest is history,” said Hines.

After 44 years of owning Kolache Shoppe on Richmond Avenue in Houston, the founder passed the torch to the Hineses. The husband-wife team knew that the proprietary kolache recipes were something special and made the move to develop the franchise in 2019. “We are very excited for our first franchisees. This is a strong, well-qualified team,” said Hines.

Kolache Shoppe will continue expansion through franchising. The franchise opportunity includes ongoing support, marketing guidance, comprehensive training, and an exclusive territory. Interested candidates can inquire about the franchise at www.kolacheshoppefranchise.com .

About Kolache Shoppe

Kolache Shoppe is a high-end bakery specializing in soft, pillowy dough and serves both sweet and savory kolaches. The company also serves locally roasted coffee. For more information on Kolache Shoppe visit www.kolacheshoppe.com . Franchising information can be found at www.kolacheshoppefranchise.com .

Media Contact:

Randy Hines

Randy@kolacheshoppe.com

