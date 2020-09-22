Kolache Factory Offers Coffee Lovers a Freebie for National Holiday

Celebrate National Coffee Day with a free cup of joe at your local Kolache Factory on September 29

Katy, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) It’s the day coffee lovers wait for all year (and the free coffee that goes with it) – National Coffee Day! At Kolache Factory , it’s the perfect opportunity to celebrate and share our favorite beverage, curated by our favorite roasters at Katz Coffee. What better way to enjoy our Caramel Apple Kolache of the Month than with a FREE cup of joe to celebrate National Coffee Day on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

“This is one of our favorite days of the year (besides National Kolache Day, that is)!” according to Kolache Factory COO Dawn Nielsen. “Kolaches and coffee are the perfect pairing, and we think the free cup of coffee will be a welcome pick-me-up for our customers nationwide on National Coffee Day!”

Kolache Factory is proud to offer Katz gourmet coffee – 100% organic, ethically sourced, and roasted fresh – at its 58 locations around the country. Katz Coffee specializes in small batches of hand-crafted, custom-roasted beans that offer robust flavors for coffee lovers.

Here’s how to get your FREE coffee: To get your free 12-oz. cup of coffee, you can find our coupon here or on any of our social media sites, like Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter . Print off the coupon or simply show it to the cashier on your phone. This offer is valid in-store or curbside.

This java deal is only good on Tuesday, September 29, so mark your calendars to start your day with a free cup of joe at Kolache Factory.

Kolache Factory was founded in 1982 in Houston, Texas, by John and Jerri Banks, who identified a need for a fresh, high-quality breakfast that could be eaten “on the run.” The Bankses encouraged consumers to try the high-quality, fresh pastries filled with fruits, meat and cheeses, and soon they were in high demand for business meetings, family breakfasts, on-the-go lunches and afternoon snacks. Kolache Factory has been recognized as one of the Top 5 Drive-Thrus in America by Food Network, one of the fastest-growing companies in Houston and one of the top 50 foodservice bakeries in the United States by Modern Baking magazine. In addition, Franchise Times magazine recently named Kolache Factory one of the 300 biggest brands in franchising by worldwide sales in 2017. In addition, Entrepreneur magazine named it among the top 500 franchises in 2018. Kolache Factory is privately owned and operated and headquartered in Katy, Texas. For more information, please visit www.kolachefactory.com .

