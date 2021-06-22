Koi Sushi & Thai Opens Another New Location in Elliston Place

Nashville, TN ( RestaurantNews.com ) Owner and experienced restaurateur, Dara Danh is announcing that Nashville is getting another Koi Sushi & Thai location at 2214 Elliston Place in the popular area known as “The Rock Block”. The 4,500 SF location, a former IHOP, will feature a sushi bar, a full cocktail bar, luxury seating for patrons and a complete selection of Asian cuisine from fresh sashimi and sushi to rolls and tasty Thai curry dishes.

The location is at street level in a multi-story office building in one of Nashville’s most active and historical areas with proximity to the medical district, Vanderbilt University and new multifamily residential projects, office and retail projects going vertical nearby. The storied Exit In is mere steps away. Parking is available on the street or in the 3-story structured garage just behind the building. The space has undergone a stunning and dramatic new interior design.

Dara Danh grew up in Nashville and graduated from Hillsboro High. After numerous culinary jobs, he decided to open the first Koi Sushi & Thai near downtown Franklin. Since then, he has opened several other restaurants including his newest restaurant in Brentwood. The Brentwood restaurant “Bluefin Sushi & Thai” has all the classic Koi offerings as well as new Asian inspired dishes. Koi Sushi & Thai / Bluefin Sushi & Thai has over a decade of history serving high end, high quality Asian cuisine and specialty cocktails in Franklin, Brentwood, and Nashville.

“We’re so excited to be in this location close to entertainment, shopping, and residential options for our customers,” said owner Dara Danh. “We know that our wide base of clientele loves our concept, and we look forward to impressing them and many new customers here.”

The new location will be open Monday, June 28th for lunch and dinner. Check the website: www.koisushithaimidtown.com .

For further information, please all Dara Danh at 615-423-3703.

The post Koi Sushi & Thai Opens Another New Location in Elliston Place first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.