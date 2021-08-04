Knockout Sports Bar Develops Expansion Plans in Lone Star State

Legendary sports bar brand seeks out franchisee partners in Texas as consumer demand increases

Plano, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Knockout Sports Bar , a boxing-themed sports bar offering the coldest bottled beer in the U.S. and the healthiest, game-changing wings in the country, is seeking out new franchise partners in its home state of Texas. The increasingly popular chain currently has five locations across Texas and plans to open an additional 10 locations by the end of 2021. As their concept has become increasingly popular over the last year, Knockout Sports Bar is looking to expand its footprint, starting with Dallas, Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and Waco.

Founded in 2018, Knockout Sports Bar (KOSB) has embodied the spirit of the fighter in everything they do, offering anything but a typical sports bar experience. Whether celebrating victory or surviving defeat, every fighter needs a corner; the singular goal at KOSB is to give the everyday fighters a corner to rest in. KOSB is thrilled to expand in its home state of Texas, bringing its philosophy, innovative venue, and stellar customer service. But the expansion plans will not stop with here, after completing its expansion in Texas, KOSB is eager to bring the brand to a new market, with eyes on Arizona or Florida.

“KOSB has become increasingly popular across Texas, so now is the perfect time for entrepreneurs to be a part of our unique sports bar franchise,” said Angelo Park, Founder of Knockout Sports Bar. “We’d love to see these territories in the hands of qualified and talented entrepreneurs by years end.”

KOSB’s concept has exploded as the popularity of boxing, amongst other styles of fighting, have become the world’s second most popular sport only to soccer. While KOSB offers its customers the opportunity to enjoy every match, it is not restrictive in its offerings, featuring additional popular sports. Accompanying their boxing-themed concept is its engaging staff, with every employee carefully scouted for that spark of a champion and fantastic customer service skills.

While the brand prides itself on having an unbeatable atmosphere, it can also attribute its success to the distinct menu, offering items you can’t find anywhere else in the country. KOSB offers its customers the coldest 26-degree bottled beer in the U.S., using its proprietary refrigeration system. Additionally, serving the healthiest, game-changing wings in the country, with 95% fat-free wings that have been perfected over the past 20 years.

“People are looking for sports bars that offer more than just your typical beer and a flat screen TVs. They want delicious, enticing, high-quality food and drinks, which is part of the KOSB commitment,” added Park. “Our legendary menu has always been a constant part of the brand that keeps customers coming back.”

KOSB has 10 territories available, initially targeting the Dallas, Ft. Worth, Houston, Austin, and Waco areas. The brand is actively seeking single, multi-unit, and regional development franchise partners, encouraging those with franchise or restaurant experience to apply. KOSB is one of the most affordable franchise opportunities in the specialty-casual sports bar industry of its size and sales. With a franchise fee of $40,000, the initial investment for a KOSB location ranges between $538,000 to $929,000. The total investment can be reduced further if franchise partners can procure reasonable tenant improvement (TI) concessions from their landlord if one wishes to lease rather than buy a property.

To learn more about KOSB’s franchising opportunities, please visit: https://kosportsbar.com/franchise/ .

About Knockout Sports Bar

Founded in 2018 and franchising since 2019, Knockout Sports Bar (KOSB) is a provider of the most affordable franchise opportunity in the specialty-casual American sports bar industry of its size and scope. KOSB is a boxing-themed sports bar offering the coldest 26-degree bottled beer in the U.S. and the healthiest 95% fat-free game changing wings in the country served by the champion-like Knockout girls. KOSB is inspired by the mentality and discipline of boxing and promotes humility in winning and dignity in defeat in life’s battle. KOSB believes life is a ring and every guest is a boxer who needs a break between the rounds of their daily fight. KOSB is the corner for every guest who needs that essential break between daily, yearly and life-time battles. For more information visit: https://kosportsbar.com .

