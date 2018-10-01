Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya Selects Waitbusters’ Digital Diner Software for Wait-Line Management

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya has begun using its Digital Diner software at its locations in Washington state for wait-line management. The partnership with the authentic Japanese establishment has become a winning combination for both parties.

Kizuki Ramen was looking for a wait-line solution that included an easy to use interface for guests to get in line themselves when coming into one of their locations. The result was a customized self-service kiosk for that allows customers to get in line, easily add special requests and select a seating preference. Waitbusters’ CPO, Shane Gau discussed their collaboration, saying, “We built the kiosk view specifically for Kizuki Ramen to support their self-service needs. As we like to say, ‘when restaurants speak, we listen.’”

The partnership is huge for Waitbusters as it is their first multi-state, multi-location establishment. Gau explained, “We are still testing out the kiosk in a few locations with the goal being to roll it out to all eleven locations in the next thirty days.”

Get seated with Digital Diner at a Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya location throughout Washington.

About Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya

Kizuki Ramen’s philosophy is to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan. With numerous restaurants across Washington, Oregon, Indiana and Illinois, Kizuki Ramen serves up the best ramen made from ingredients imported from Japan.

About Waitbusters’ Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com