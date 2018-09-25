Kiwanis event offering seafood, barbecue and shag dancing

The local chapter of the Kiwanis Club will hold its eighth annual Shag Seafood Festival in Hampton Thursday evening — and it’s “all you can eat,” so bring your appetite.

The event will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, 2401 Aluminum Ave. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 the day of the event. That price covers all the seafood and barbecue you care to eat and plenty of beverages.

Advance tickets are available at the food bank and at Cozzy’s Comedy Club (9700 Warwick Blvd. in Newport News), as well as online at eventbrite.com.

The festival will feature live music by Bill Deal’s Original Rhondels (which brings the “shag” element into the event). The Kiwanis Club also will also collect canned tuna and chicken for the food bank.

For information, call 757-833-3045 or email KiwanisShag@gmail.com.

The Veil

The Veil Brewery Co., a popular Richmond brewery, will host a pop-up event in early November to introduce its recently announced brewpub location in Norfolk.

The Veil announced plans earlier this month to establish a location on Colonial Avenue, scheduled for next spring.

Look for an introductory “pop-up” event Nov. 2-4 at Enjoy (429 Granby St.) — 5-10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Expect to sample Veil products and other brews, as well as a preview of the menu for the planned brewpub.

Beer and wine festival

The Virginia Craft Beer and Wine Festival is scheduled for 2-6 p.m. Saturday at the Union Bank and Trust Pavilion amphitheater along the Portsmouth harbor. The festival will feature beer, wine and ciders from several local vendors, and live music from B.J. Griffin.

Tickets are $35 and are available at virginiabeerandwinefestival.com.

