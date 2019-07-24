Kitchens with Confidence Certified Four Kitchens Across the Country in June

Kitchens with Confidence, a division of MenuTrinfo, Audited and Certified Camps, Colleges, Manufacturers, and Restaurants This June

Fort Collins, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Kitchens with Confidence (KwC) began certification audits in 2017 and has since audited kitchens across the country and certified them free from gluten, or one (or all of) the top 8 allergens. This past June, KwC certified 4 different kitchens across the country in a matter of weeks. From New York City to Michigan, the company saw the ins and outs of major kitchens and they all passed the rigorous audit.

Michigan State’s café, Thrive, was “certified free from ” the top 8 major allergens plus gluten after passing 141 checkpoints. MSU has been looking to open an allergen free café for years and moved full steam ahead to show that the safety of their diners is paramount. Not only has the team at Michigan State developed this dining facility to be free from the major allergens, but they have also gone above and beyond through hosting up to 10 allergy classes a year on campus and ensuring there are allergen conscious stands at every single dining hall. Members of their team have been trained in both AllerTrain U and AllerTrain Lite in addition to internal tests/ mini trainings, and consistent conversations with management.

In response to “Why did you decide to have Thrive be free of all the major allergens instead of just a couple?”

“Honestly, it was never a question of us if we were going to do all the top allergens or just a couple. We knew that was what we wanted from the start and never turned back. We have handfuls of different accommodations and resources for different allergens throughout our dining operations all across campus so people with allergens can really eat anywhere. We wanted something more and inclusive and in one place. We started with the mindset to avoid all the top allergens plus gluten and kept with it, without pushback or something to make us reconsider. We build our menus throughout campus strategically to be allergen-friendly, that it wasn’t out of the ordinary for us to consider having a dining hall dedicated to it. We know the need and that there is demand for it, and we are always looking to accommodate and have options for our guests. “said Gina Keilen, RD for eat at State.

Senza Gluten Café & Bakery was “certified free from ” gluten. The café is an extension of the Senza Gluten restaurant down the street and functions as the full bakery for both locations. They are 100% gluten-free and take every precaution possible to ensure the safety of their guests. Their food is checked multiple times throughout the purchasing and receiving process and they take extreme measures to ensure no gluten enters the premises through both customers and employees in addition to deliveries.

“Our entire facility is 100% gluten-free. We enjoyed the auditing process – we take great pride in our allergen/food safety policies, and we respect our colleagues and other organizations that recognize the importance of safe allergen practices. “said Chef Jemiko L Solo

Camp Ramah, a Jewish summer camp in the heart of the Poconos, was “certified free from ” peanuts, tree nuts, and shellfish. KwC has been working with Camp Ramah since May 2019 and before the on-site audit, they helped to review all of their products, analyze ingredients and worked to help develop best practices. All of the cooks, the allergy cook, and the nutrition aide have been trained in food allergies through AllerTrain Lite and the assistant director of operations has taken the AllerTrain manager level course. Strict procedures prohibiting workers from bringing in items containing nuts into the camp have been implemented.

“Thanks to the great team of KWC, Camp Ramah in the Poconos is an even safer environment for our campers and staff with food allergies. KWC services were helpful, insightful and guided us through training our new staff and updating our food safety protocols. We are thankful.” Said Benjy Goldberg, Assistant Director of Operations and Director of Retreats at Camp Ramah in the Poconos.

Trinity Frozen Foods, LLC, a sweet potato processing facility, was “certified free from ” the top 8 major allergens and gluten. Due to the simplicity of their process, Trinity was confident they were allergen and gluten-free and worked with KwC to certify and prove this to consumers. They have implemented strict procedures for their employees to ensure no allergens get to the production floor and all team members are trained through Alchemy CORE upon hire along with in-house refresher courses.

“The auditing process with Kitchens with Confidence was excellent. Ian was very professional, knowledgeable, and helpful to us in our first time undergoing an Allergen Audit. Ian helped walk us through the required testing and left us with full understanding of the necessary requirements to maintain our certification. Their audit was thorough and well-planned. It has been a pleasure working with KwC so far and we are very proud to be certified through them.” Said Tripp Lancaster, Technical manager of Trinity Frozen Foods, LLC

“It has been a whirlwind month for us at KwC but we are thrilled to see such an increased interested in allergen awareness and prevention of cross-contact across a broad spectrum of our industry.” said Ian Charles, KwC manager.

“The momentum Kitchens with Confidence is receiving is incredible. So many brands, universities, and restaurants in the country recognize the importance of properly handling gluten and the top 8 allergens and are going above and beyond to ensure the safety of their diners. It is a thrill to see so many new clients who are passionate in the industry and look forward to many more coming on board!” said Betsy Craig, CEO of MenuTrinfo

