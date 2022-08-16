Kitchen United Welcomes Katie Wollrich as CMO

Unique multi-ordering concept selects seasoned marketing professional to execute growth plan and brand direction

Pasadena, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Kitchen United has announced former Papa John’s and Wendy’s marketing veteran Katie Wollrich as its new Chief Marketing Officer to lead the brand’s marketing vision and strategies while overseeing all marketing operations.

An experienced marketing professional, Wollrich is a respected leader who has developed and executed industry-leading advertising programs that delivered both sales results and improvements in brand health attributes for a diverse list of clients. With Kitchen United, Wollrich will play a pivotal role in driving the company’s strategic initiatives in its direct-to-consumer business, Kitchen United MIX, as well as the various business-to-business ventures.

“We are excited to welcome Katie as our new CMO,” Kitchen United CEO & Board Member Michael Montagano said. “As we progress into a new phase of growth, it is critical that we add to our leadership team someone with a proven track record of success in sales and marketing that is complemented by passion for the work and an ability to lead. With Katie’s impressive accomplishments across numerous enterprise and regional restaurants, we are optimistic about our expansion plans not just for locations and restaurant partners, but for our brand as well.”

A restaurant industry veteran, Wollrich gained vast experience working with multiple international brands such as McDonald’s, Papa John’s and Wendy’s. Specifically, Katie led and launched Wendy’s integrated ad campaigns including its “Deliciously Different” brand refresh, its first NCAA sponsorship, and “Pretzel Love Songs.” With a fervent approach to creating advertising that leverages the power of digital media and consumer insights, Wollrich has produced more than 250 TV commercials – including four Super Bowl spots – and earned multiple international awards, including five Cannes Lions and a Gold Effie.

Wollrich most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer at Schulte Hospitality Group and Joella’s Hot Chicken. She led the strategy and execution of eCommerce and marketing for the company’s growing boutique & lifestyle hotel division. She also led the marketing team for Joella’s, growing from six to 16 units, launching its first loyalty program, and landing the brand on Restaurant Business Online’s list of 2021 buzzworthy brands.

“I’m incredibly proud to join Kitchen United and lead the company into an exciting new era of development,” Wollrich said. “The ability to mix and match food in one order is a win for both the customer and the kitchens. I’m excited to bring my marketing and advertising experience to the team and increase brand awareness and sales for us and our restaurant partners.”

About Kitchen United

Founded in 2017, Kitchen United is a leading provider of restaurant hub technology, streamlined logistics and turn-key commercial kitchen space that empowers foodservice operators to tap into the growing off-premises business opportunity and offers consumers a first-of-its-kind to-go experience. The company offers a value-driven, low-risk way for emerging and established restaurant brands to enter into multiple restaurants in new markets, grow revenue through off-premises dining and expand delivery areas. Kitchen United MIX currently operates 14 to-go food halls in Los Angeles, Pasadena, San Jose, and Santa Monica, CA, Austin, Dallas, and Houston, TX, Scottsdale, AZ, New York, NY and Chicago, IL, with more locations opening across the nation. For additional information, please visit kitchenunited.com .

Contact:

Mario Zavala

Champion

214-693-4964

mzavala@championmgt.com

The post Kitchen United Welcomes Katie Wollrich as CMO first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.