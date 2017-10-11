Kitchen Fund Invests in Bay Area’s Curry Up Now

Kitchen Fund’s strategic investment in Curry Up Now, the popular Bay Area family of Indian fast-casual restaurants, food trucks, and Mortar & Pestle bars, will bring capital and expertise to the concept’s expansion efforts.

San Francisco, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Curry Up Now, the popular Bay Area family of restaurants, food trucks, and Mortar & Pestle bars, has attracted a new investment from growth restaurant investor Kitchen Fund. This investment comes on the heels of Curry Up Now’s acquisition of Tava Kitchen, as the Indian fast-casual concept furthers their efforts to expand outside of current markets.

Founded in 2009 by husband and wife Akash and Rana Kapoor & co-founder Amir Hosseini, Curry Up Now takes traditional Indian flavors and presents them in a friendly, recognizable format. Their fan-favorites include the Tikka Masala Burrito, Deconstructed Samosa, Sexy Fries, and Naughty Naan, along with more traditional Indian street foods offerings like Pani Puri, Marwari Kachori Chaat, and Papdi Chaat. Not only does the menu feature innovative dishes, but they pride themselves on offering all-natural, never frozen, gluten-free curries, chutneys and sauces; cage-free eggs; local and organic produce and dairy products; and protein options that are halal, naturally raised, antibiotic and hormone-free. Curry Up Now limits their disposal waste by using real plates, silverware and cloth napkins in-house and packaging to-go orders in recyclable and compostable containers. In addition, Mortar & Pestle cocktail bars, which are attached to the Curry Up Now San Jose and San Mateo locations, serve up handcrafted cocktails created with syrups, sodas, and tonics made in-house to curate unique Indian-inspired libations.

“We’re excited to have the support of Kitchen Fund, an investor with a wealth of experience that will allow us to strategically grow Curry Up Now,” states Curry Up Now’s CEO Akash Kapoor.

Kitchen Fund is a growth restaurant investor that provides financial capital and operational expertise to emerging restaurant brands. Kitchen Fund was founded in partnership with Fransmart, the leading global franchise development firm behind the explosive growth of brands like Five Guys Burgers and Fries, Qdoba, and The Halal Guys, and responsible for opening more than 5,000 restaurants worldwide. Kitchen Fund has invested in several segment-redefining brands, including INDAY, Mr. Holmes Bakehouse, and Hummus & Pita, Co.

“The Curry Up Now team has married authentic flavors with a Cali-inspiration that will resonate with guests across the country,” says Greg Golkin, founder of Kitchen Fund. “It is different than anything you have ever eaten.”

Experts in the hospitality industry project that Indian food will continue to be the fastest growing ethnic food segment in the US. Since acquiring Tava Kitchen, Curry Up Now has secured their place as the nation’s largest fast-casual Indian restaurant chain. The approachable concept, which draws Indian and non-Indian consumers, is ready to scale to 1,000+ units across the country. The investment from Kitchen Fund will go towards building infrastructure for the rapid and seamless growth of corporate and franchise locations in the future.

Curry Up Now is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. To learn more about Curry Up Now franchising opportunities please visit http://go.fransmart.com/CurryUpNowApply.

About Curry Up Now and Mortar & Pestle

Established in 2009, Curry Up Now was conceived by Akash Kapoor and his wife Rana and ably supported by co-founder, Amir Hosseini. There are currently Curry Up Now locations in Alameda, Palo Alto, San Mateo, San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose, as well as four food trucks rolling under the same name. Curry Up Now has been named as one of Zagat’s ‘5 Hottest Fast-Casual Chains,’ ‘SF’s Best Indian Restaurants’ by EATER SF, and ‘100 Things To Eat Before You Die’ by 7×7. Mortar & Pestle is a craft cocktail bar connected to Curry Up Now’s San Mateo and San Jose locations. Known for taking Curry Up Now’s imaginative Indian approach to the cocktail scene, Mortar & Pestle serves up innovative libations in a chic and modern atmosphere.

