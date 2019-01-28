Kitchen Cut Software Leading the Way to Success for Competitors at Young Chef Olympiad 2019!

With allergen management and reporting nutritional information key factors in this year’s prestigious Young Chef Olympiad competition, Kitchen CUT will be helping competitors to fulfill their potential and earn key points towards success!

Kitchen CUT Co-Founder and Michelin Starred Chef, John Wood.

Henley on Thames, UK (RestaurantNews.com) This week, the 5th International Young Chef Olympiad (YCO) 2019, organised by the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) is taking place in India. Kitchen CUT Co-Founder and Michelin Starred chef, John Wood will be returning as Chief Judge and this year, all competitors and mentors will have the opportunity to use Kitchen CUT’s leading edge F&B Management software to help them on their quest for first place.

The world’s biggest culinary Olympiad is being held all week, from 28th January to 2nd February. The participating countries have been divided into five groups, each of whom will take part in three different rounds being held at Delhi, Pune, and Bangalore, culminating in a grand finale and closing ceremony in Kolkata on Saturday 2nd February.

This year, with allergen management and reporting nutritional information such vital considerations within the F&B industry, there will be points awarded for allergen/nutritional/calorific data for each recipe. In a bid to make this more simple and accurate, all competitors and mentors involved with YCO 2019 will be able to use the Kitchen CUT system for creating recipes, sub recipes and menus, tracking nutritional information and allergens as well as a whole host of other features.

Over 50 young chefs will be competing from all over the world and so the event promises to showcase the brightest and most promising talent from across the globe. Encouraging new talent is something that Kitchen CUT Co-Founder and Michelin Starred chef believes is fundamentally important and so the decision to become involved as a judge for the event was an easy one:

“I’ve always been passionate about giving back to the industry I have been a part of for over 35 years, particularly in supporting young chefs just starting out in hospitality. It’s an absolute honour to be here judging at the Young Chef’s Olympiad again.

The danger of mismanagement of allergens has never more in the forefront of the industry’s awareness and I am dedicated to raising awareness and showing young chefs that the only way to avoid tragedy is to use a robust, automated system to track allergens. With Kitchen CUT, they can do this simply, efficiently and accurately.”

When asked about John’s involvement with YCO2018 and the reasons why the committee had asked for John to join the judging panel, YCO organisers explained, “The Young Chef Olympiad has established itself as one of the leading Culinary Competition for student chefs across the globe. For the last 4 years the competition has grown constantly in stature and in the quality of students participating . This being the 5th Season we are delighted to once again announce our association with Chef John Wood as a Senior Judge. Chef Wood has established himself in the world of Culinary Arts as a Michelin Star, 4 AA Rosettes and has successfully stepped into the field of entrepreneurship with the very successful Kitchen CUT. We believe that Chef John Wood will contribute immensely in this year’s Young Chef Olympiad with his vast experience and Culinary knowledge.”

Dr Suborno Bose, Chairman and Chief Mentor of IIHM and chairman of the Young Chef Olympiad 2019 Committee said, “We are delighted to have Chef John Wood join us for the second time in the world’s biggest culinary competition, the 5th International Young Chef Olympiad. Kitchen CUT is a state of the art recipe planning tool for any futuristic hotel to use and we are glad that in this world’s best competition, Kitchen CUT has helped make YCO more exciting and challenging.”

We couldn’t agree more! We’d like to wish all the participants the very best of luck!

About Kitchen CUT

Kitchen CUT is the ultimate in cloud-based, scaleable SaaS technology, delivering intuitive yet comprehensive software for complete control over F&B operations.

The full Purchase-to-Pay system includes features such as Supplier Management, Allergen Tracking, Nutritional Analysis and much more.

Established in 2012, our founding principal has been to offer software solutions to businesses of all sizes that are entirely scalable as their business grows. Sign up at kitchencut.com for a free trial.



About Young Chef Olympiad

Young Chef Olympiad is an initiative of International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM) and the event is partnered by International Hospitality Council (IHC). YCO 2019 is the fifth season of the event since its inception in 2015. The event is supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India as well as West Bengal Tourism.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Lisa Sidgwick on 0330 113 0050 or email info@kitchencut.com.