Kitchen CUT Rolls out Free Tool to Help F&B Operations Survive

In response to COVID-19, Kitchen CUT has developed a tool for all business to offer delivery or click + collect at no cost to the business, customer or community.

Henley on Thames, UK ( RestaurantNews.com ) The past two weeks have seen a seismic change in the nature of hospitality operations all over the world. For the F& B businesses that have been able to remain trading, options such as takeaway, delivery, drive thru and even operating as shops for fresh produce have been a lifeline. Businesses of all kinds have been forced to adapt in order to survive and the operations that support them have had to be just as agile.

In response to this, UK based leading edge technology company Kitchen CUT have developed a free online tool for F&B operations, but that is also of value to any business that has been forced to take its offering online. F+B To Go is an easy to use platform for customers to order online, allowing a seamless and user friendly approach to delivery or click+collect operations. A simple to use dashboard allows users to track and monitor orders as they arrive and throughout the production process.

The tool comes with digital menus which can customised with brand colours and logos prior to publishing on the user’s website. The customer can then see the menu on offer, the prices and can place an order by adding an item to their shopping basket. Payments can then be made online, so that the whole process is completely contactless.

There are no set up fees, no subscription fees, no commission and no limits to the number of products on offer. This tool is free to use for the whole of 2020, irrespective of your EPOS, Stock system or menu management system. Businesses of any size and any location can sign up on any device and be operational within the hour.

Speaking about the launch of F+B To Go, CTO of Kitchen CUT, Simon Haynes said:

“At Kitchen CUT we pride ourselves on being leading edge and agile. The current challenges have forced hospitality businesses to adapt quickly in order to survive. We want to help our clients and the sector as a whole and so we have developed F+B To Go to enable businesses to make the transition to click and collect or food delivery in the most safe and efficient way possible. The entire ordering process from menu to payment is entirely contactless.

Kitchen CUT clients will see an additional benefit as the F+B To Go tool integrates seamlessly with Kitchen CUT’s existing recipe management and inventory modules.

We will continue to develop and support businesses as they adapt to the new landscape of hospitality”

To find out more about F+B To Go, please visit https://www.kitchencut.com/fb-to-go

About Kitchen CUT

Kitchen CUT is the ultimate in cloud-based, scalable enterprise grade SaaS technology, designed specifically for the hospitality industry.

Established in 2012, our founding principal has been to offer software solutions to businesses of all sizes that are entirely scalable as their business grows. Sign up at kitchencut.com for a free trial.