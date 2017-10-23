Kitchen Cut Offers Free Webinar with Michelin Starred John Wood!

Kitchen CUT’s John Wood offers his expert advice on making your Christmas more profitable than ever!

Kitchen CUT Co-Founder and former Michelin Starred Chef John Wood.

Henley on Thames, UK (RestaurantNews.com) It is a fact that most F&B businesses will take at least 25% of their annual revenue in the period between Thanksgiving and the New Year. A period of only 10% of the whole year is responsible for a quarter of annual F&B revenue. In order to ensure that your operation is performing to its full Christmas profit potential over these five critical weeks, Kitchen CUT Co-Founder and former Michelin Starred Chef John Wood will be sharing the benefit of his 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry with a free live webinar on Tuesday 24th October at 10am (GMT).

John’s international experience has amassed at some of the best-known establishments in the world, including The Savoy, The Dorchester and Cliveden in the UK; the Vier Jahreszeiten in Hamburg; the Mount Nelson in Cape Town; the Island Shangri-la in Hong Kong and the World-famous Burj-al-Arab in Dubai to name a few. Speaking about the upcoming webinar, John said:

“It is fundamental to get your menus correctly costed and priced ahead of the Christmas period. If your margins are not correct on your dishes and your menus, you will struggle to hit your targets. In fact, in some case I have seen the festive season ruin the entire year’s margins through incorrect costings. By looking at some key areas of planning during the webinar, our aim is to help businesess make the most of this critical five week window, while there’s still time to maximise profit potential.”

The webinar will cover key areas such as menu management, consistency, service notes, allergens and getting organised effectively.

To sign up for the webinar, you can follow this link, or alternatively email info@kitchencut.com to receive a link to the full webinar if you’re unable to join on the day.

