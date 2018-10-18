Kitchen CUT en Espagñol!

Kitchen CUT rolls out its ground breaking hospitality management software in Spanish.

Henley on Thames, UK (RestaurantNews.com) Due to overwhelming customer demand, Kitchen CUT are excited to have launched their ground breaking software in Spanish. Part of an ambitious development plan for 2018-19, the Spanish version of the system is the second language to be released (following the successful rollout of Thai earlier this year) in a bid to make the system available to all, with other languages (including Swedish, Hungarian and German) following in the next few months.

Kitchen CUT helps to transform every element of an F&B business allowing control wherever you are, with access from any device. The full Purchase-to-Pay system includes features such as Supplier Management, Allergen Tracking, Nutritional Analysis, Recipe Costing & Menu Planning, Stock Control, Wastage Tracking and Buffet Analysis among many others.

The system combines an understanding of operational pressures with insightful and detailed financial performance reporting, whatever the size of your business – from a single unit, to a multi-site operation that spans different regions or even countries and languages.

Talking about the latest development, Co-Founder John Wood said:

“With international clients spanning more than 55 countries, it’s imperative that we make the system available to all, from students starting out in their careers to Michelin Starred chefs, whatever the size of your operation, whatever your location, we are determined that language won’t be a barrier to accessing the incredible time and money saving aspects of our software.”

The newly translated software is a welcome development to many of Kitchen CUT’s Spanish speaking clients. Danny Lewis, Head of Culinary Operations at The Hunter group, says:

“We are thrilled to see the launch of the Spanish version of the system here at The Hunter Group in Gibraltar. The system itself is intuitive to use, but we were occasionally encountering a barrier when it came to our staff not having English as their first language. Transitioning the system from English into Spanish couldn’t be simpler – the team simply login, and select it from a drop down menu and can instantly access the Spanish version of the system.

As a multi-site operation, empowering our whole team to be able to use a system that is set to ensure efficiency and consistency across our business is key, and we are therefore delighted that both our English and Spanish speaking teams can now navigate confidently throughout a system that is truly accessible and user friendly for them all.”

With a packed development plan and even more technological advances planned for 2018 into 2019, there are more exciting things to come from Kitchen CUT.

For more information about Kitchen CUT, call +44 (0) 330 113 0050 or visit www.kitchencut.com to find out more and sign up for a free trial.



About Kitchen CUT

Kitchen CUT is the ultimate in cloud-based, scalable SaaS technology, designed specifically for busy kitchens as well as food and beverage professionals.

Established in 2012, our founding principal has been to offer software solutions to businesses of all sizes that are entirely scalable as their business grows. Sign up at kitchencut.com for a free trial.

If you would like more information about this topic or high resolution images, please contact Lisa Sidgwick on 0330 113 0050 or email info@kitchencut.com.