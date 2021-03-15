Kit Kat Key Lime Pie bars are arriving for a limited time this spring

A tropical breeze will soon be blowing into candy shelves across the country.

Give a warm welcome to the new Kit Kat Key Lime Pie bars, arriving in stores this spring for a limited time.

The sweets are of course inspired by the dessert made of Key lime juice, egg yolks, and sweetened condensed milk that’s topped with meringue and can be found throughout Florida, particularly in the Keys.

“While known for its crispy light wafers and chocolate coating, the Kit Kat brand has also switched up their iconic pairing to bring trendy flavors to fans still using that undeniable crisp and light wafer bar,” the company said in a statement.

“Kit Kat Key Lime Pie delivers an unexpected flavor twist of the Key Lime Pie creme with the crispy wafer layers to make it a delectable treat.”

The tropical-themed treats will be sold nationwide as 1.5-ounce standard bars for about $1.09.