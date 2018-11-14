Kiosk View and Pre-Ordering Added to Digital Diner’s Lineup

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Don’t have a host stand or want to free up your host/hostess from adding guests to a wait line? Digital Diner by Waitbusters’ now provides a kiosk view so that a guest can get in line themselves. The latest feature to be unveiled allows guests to get in a wait line and then receive notification of their position in line via SMS. But that’s not all. From the kiosk view guests can select their seating preference and add any additional notes for their server.

While the guest waits, they also have the option to pre-order their meals directly from their phone. This feature provides convenience and efficiency all around – for the restaurant and guests.

Shane Gau, CPO of Waitbusters, LLC added, “The kiosk view is a game-changer for busy restaurants in terms of efficiency and their bottom line. Guests no longer have to crowd around a host stand and the restaurant can free up their front of house staff. Once in line, customers can leave the restaurant to shop around and relax knowing that they will be notified via SMS when their table is ready.”

Benefits:

Less crowded lobbies = not turning away guests

Increased time efficiency for customers – they can get in line and shop or run errands while waiting for their table

Pre-ordering meals =customer satisfaction and appreciation of their time as well as faster table turnover for increased $$

To date, Digital Diner has seated over 250,000 guests. Try it out free for 30 days and see how it can change your restaurant.

About Waitbusters LLC and Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

