Kings Family Restaurants Brings Back Pick Two Lunch Promotion

Pittsburgh, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Kings Family Restaurants across the greater Pittsburgh area brought back their pick two lunch promotion featuring a soup and salad combo and a half sandwich combo.

Kings Pick Two Lunch promotion runs every Monday through Friday starting at 11am and ends at 4pm. The promotion is available for dine in and take out only. The soup and salad combo includes your choice of Kings signature Beef Vegetable soup, Broccoli Cheese or their weekly feature paired with a Kings house salad.

The half sandwich combo includes your choice of one of Kings signature sandwiches, the Morning, Noon and Night Melt, the American Grilled Cheese, Turkey Club or Pot Roast Grilled cheese paired with your choice of cup of soup or house salad.

“Our pick two lunch promotion is a Kings favorite for our guests, it allows guest to have range of options of our signature items in a timely manner,” said Alisha Merico, Senior Marketing Manager for Kings Family Restaurants.

Kings Family Restaurant is also offering their full menu at all locations for dine in, take out or delivery. Kings Family Restaurant is partnered with 3rd party delivery platforms include Doordash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.

In addition to offering their full menu, Kings also offers catering through Ez Cater for delivery or take out. The offerings include individually packaged hot breakfast and lunch options as well as bulk packaged hot breakfast, lunch, or dinner options.

More information on the King’s Family Restaurant can be found by visiting www.kingsfamily.com or calling your local King’s Family Restaurant.

Contact:

Alisha Merico

412-646-5455

americo@krgops.com

