Kings Family Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving for Dine in and Carry Out

Pittsburgh, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Kings Family Restaurants across the greater Pittsburgh area will be open for dine in and carry out this Thanksgiving. All locations will be open from 7am until 6pm on Thursday, November 26th.

Kings Family Restaurant will be offering the core menu with breakfast classics like the Double Down Breakfast and other core items like Beef Vegetable soup from open until 1pm. Kings will be serving a special Thanksgiving menu with 3-course dinners including slow-roasted turkey, oven roasted ham, and turkey and ham combo. The dinners are served with mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, a house salad and slice of pumpkin or King’s signature apple pie.

In addition to offering the dine in features, King’s will be extending their carry out feasts to offer a Family Feast (serves 4), Deluxe Feast (serves 8) and new Ultimate Feast (serves 12) which includes a whole fully cooked turkey breast. The feasts come fully prepared in oven save containers with reheating instructions. The feasts are served with traditional Thanksgiving sides like stuffing, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce and green bean casserole. The feast also includes choice of whole pumpkin or whole apple pie.

Kings Family Restaurants Thanksgiving Dine-In flyer

Kings Family Restaurants Thanksgiving Carryout flyer

“We have been resilient throughout this year when it comes to building sales, creating new opportunities, and driving new business. Thanksgiving is another opportunity for us to grow sales and customer loyalty. We launched the Thanksgiving carry out feast program two years ago and this year we see the numbers doubling, or even tripling with everyone’s plans altering”, said Alisha Merico, Marketing Manager for Kelly Restaurant Group, King’s parent company.

Kings’ Family Restaurant will also be offering a whole seven to nine pound, fully cooked turkey breast to go for just $49.99. King’s also has all of the other Thanksgiving fix ins available for carry out including quart size stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and whole pumpkin and apple pies.

“We have everyone covered for Thanksgiving this year whether you want to dine in or carry out for any size Thanksgiving celebration at home. We can feed any party of any size.” said Merico. “We are excited to offer everyone a sense of comfort and relief knowing that they can count on us for any of their preparation needs.”

More information on the King’s Family Restaurant can be found by visiting https://www.kingsfamily.com/thanksgiving-menu/ or calling your local King’s Family Restaurant.

Contact:

Alisha Merico

412-646-5455

americo@krgops.com

The post Kings Family Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving for Dine in and Carry Out first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.