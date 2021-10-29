Kings Family Restaurant Will Be Celebrating Veterans Day, Thursday November 11th With a Free Meal for Veterans and Active Military Members

Pittsburgh, PA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Thursday, November 11th, Kings Family Restaurant will be celebrating Veterans Day with a free meal for all veterans and active military members. The free meal options include Double Down Breakfast, Biscuits & Sausage Gravy Breakfast, Classic Burger, Hot Roasted Turkey Sandwich, and Kings Meatloaf Dinner.

“Celebrating our veterans and active military members is a long-standing tradition at Kings on Veterans Day and beyond,” said Alisha Merico, Marketing Manager for Kelly Restaurant Group, parent company of Kings Family Restaurant. “Kings has been offering a 10% off military discount every day for over 10 years and in 2020 during the pandemic over 51,712 veterans and active military members benefitted from the offer,” said Merico.

Kings is active in the community and supporting military members is important part of our community roots. The locations not only offer the military discount, but multiple veterans groups hold meetings and functions at the restaurants.

We invite all Veterans and active military members to join us on Thursday, November 11th as a way for Kings to honor those that have served or are serving our country.

For more information on the Veterans Day promotion and any other promotion visit kingsfamily.com .

Kings Family Restaurant is based in North Versailles, PA and is a chain of family style restaurants throughout Western PA and one in Wintersville, Ohio. Founded in 1967, the restaurant group averages 500,000 customers every month and employs nearly 1,000 people.

