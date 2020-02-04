Kings Dining & Entertainment Locations Across the Country Invite Jilted Lovers to “Strike Out Your Ex” this Valentine’s Day

( RestaurantNews.com ) In honor of everyone’s least loved holiday, Kings Dining & Entertainment locations across the country are inviting guests to swipe right on love and “ Strike Out Your Ex ” this Valentine’s Day. Whether they’re over love, in love, or just in love with themselves, for just $10, bowlers at any Kings location on February 13th and 14th will receive a keepsake bowling pin to write your ex’s name on that will be put it in your bowling lane, so that you can strike him or her out of your life one last time!

Single and ready to mingle? Grab your pack of gals or guys for a night out to snack, sip and play Every guest will get a special Bumble code for Bumble coins to SuperSwipe your way to true romance.

For more information and to make reservations visit www.kings-de.com .

Kings Dining & Entertainment is an award-winning gathering place for people to connect, play, eat, drink and laugh together. With locations across the country, each is designed with unique offerings of community-inspired social experiences such as luxury bowling, live music, larger-than-life sports viewing, nostalgic retro video gaming, and over-the-top food and drinks. Kings is the trusted backdrop for first dates, birthday parties, bachelor/bachelorette celebrations, corporate outings, community fundraisers, engagements and more. No matter the occasion, the talented and motivated Kings team sets the stage for great times and lasting memories. Visit Kings-DE.com to learn more about the Kings location closest to you.