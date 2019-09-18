Kings Dining & Entertainment Hosts Storm Area 51 Party at ALL Locations This Friday

The teams at each locations have pulled out all the stops to make the night out of this world with stellar parties that include a round trip with airfare and hotel to Nevada for two plus $500 cash for the best costume, intergalactic food and drink specials like Moon Melon Sangria, Alien Fries, and Flying Saucer pizzas, dancing with each city’s resident alien DJ, selfie stations, bowling contests, retro video and table games and more.

Don’t worry. No aliens will be harmed in the making of this night.

For more information and to RSVP visit https://www.kings-de.com/promotions-all-venues/area-51-party

Kings Dining & Entertainment is an award-winning gathering place for people to connect, play, eat, drink and laugh together. With locations across the country, each is designed with unique offerings of community-inspired social experiences such as luxury bowling, live music, larger-than-life sports viewing, nostalgic retro video gaming, and over-the-top food and drinks. Kings is the trusted backdrop for first dates, birthday parties, bachelor/bachelorette celebrations, corporate outings, community fundraisers, engagements and more. No matter the occasion, the talented and motivated Kings team sets the stage for great times and lasting memories. Visit Kings-DE.com to learn more about the Kings location closest to you.