Kings Dining & Entertainment Does Something Sweet for Make-A-Wish Foundation This Giving Tuesday

(RestaurantNews.com) Kings Dining & Entertainment invites those looking to give back this Giving Tuesday with a delicious, indulgent, and MASSIVE Make-A-Wish Mega Sundae or Shake.

All day on December 3rd, Kings Dining & Entertainment locations throughout the country will be donating 100% of the sales from their massive, Make-A-Wish Mega Sundae or Mega Shake to the local Make-A-Wish Foundation chapter.

The Make-A-Wish Mega Sundae or Shake features strawberry ice cream, yellow buttercream frosting and honey strawberry sauce garnished with sliced strawberries, gummy bears, rainbow sprinkles – and an entire vanilla cupcake to top it off. Make-A-Wish Foundation creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

For more information visit https://www.kings-de.com.

Kings Dining & Entertainment is an award-winning gathering place for people to connect, play, eat, drink and laugh together. With locations across the country, each is designed with unique offerings of community-inspired social experiences such as luxury bowling, live music, larger-than-life sports viewing, nostalgic retro video gaming, and over-the-top food and drinks. Kings is the trusted backdrop for first dates, birthday parties, bachelor/bachelorette celebrations, corporate outings, community fundraisers, engagements and more. No matter the occasion, the talented and motivated Kings team sets the stage for great times and lasting memories. Visit Kings-DE.com to learn more about the Kings location closest to you.

