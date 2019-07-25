King Street Oyster Bar Selects Waitbusters’ Digital Diner for Its Online Ordering Functionality

Reston, VA (RestaurantNews.com) Waitbusters, LLC announced today that King Street Oyster Bar will begin using its Digital Diner software in its Leesburg and Middleburg, VA locations later this month and in their new D.C. location in September.

King Street Oyster Bar, a Loudoun County standout known for their fresh seafood and oysters, was overwhelmed with takeout orders and needed to free up their staff to take care of in house patrons. After learning about Digital Diner’s robust feature set, they were sold. The owners were particularly intrigued by Digital Diner’s omni-channel online ordering capabilities, which allow for ordering via their website, Facebook, SMS or Amazon Alexa. Furthermore, because Digital Diner supports multi-units, all three of their locations could easily be monitored and controlled via the dashboard. With one central base of operations to manage menus, online ordering schedules and guest data, they knew they would be gaining efficiency. The implementation also included direct integration with the restaurant’s POSitouch POS.

According to Waitbusters’ CPO, Shane Gau, “We are excited to add King Street Oyster Bar to our growing family of restaurants using Digital Diner. Not only did this serve as another successful POS integration of a multi-unit establishment, but it really shows the variety in the type of establishments that online ordering benefits. So many people mistakenly believe that online ordering is just for pizza or Chinese food. Online ordering doesn’t equate to fast food. It is there for convenience and efficiency for both the customer and the restaurant.”

Digital Diner software features not only online ordering, but also wait line and reservation management, social media marketing, SMS marketing, loyalty program, custom chatbot and jump the line revenue generator. To learn more about Digital Diner, go to www.waitbustersdining.com.

Order online with Digital Diner at either of King Street Oyster Bar’s locations:

Leesburg- 12 South King St., Leesburg, VA 20175

Middleburg – 1 East Washington St., Middleburg, VA 20117

About King Street Oyster Bar

King Street Oyster Bar was born of a void in oyster bars in Loudoun County. The owners, who have been close friends for over 30 years wanted to bring fresh, excellent seafood concepts to the area. On any day, they offer 12 varieties of fresh oysters from both the East and West Coasts.

About Waitbusters Dining

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo.

Contact:

Anicia Gau

Waitbusters, LLC

571-612-0213

agau@waitbusters.com