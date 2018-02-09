Kim Kardashian's BFF sent her 20 Giordano's pizzas in honor of Chicago West

Chicago West isn’t even a month old and she’s already starting to learn about Chicago-style pizza.

Jonathan Cheban — Kim Kardashian’s bestie, who also goes by the name “Foodgod” — said he bought Chicago 20 pizzas to celebrate her Jan. 15 birth. A Giordano’s rep confirmed 20 frozen pizzas — a variety of cheese, pepperoni, sausage and spinach — were sent to Kardashian and Kanye West the week of Jan. 22.

“I sent them a whole thing because everyone always sends flowers and it’s no fun,” Cheban told US Weekly.

Baby Chi — who joins big sister North and big brother Saint — made her small-screen debut in a video her aunt, Kylie Jenner, posted Sunday. She was swaddled in a blanket — not eating pizza — during her 35-second appearance.

tswartz@tribpub.com

Twitter @tracyswartz

