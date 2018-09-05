Killer Burger Expanding Corporate Staff as It Ramps up Franchise Expansion

Portland, OR (RestaurantNews.com) Portland-based Killer Burger has added two new director level positions as it ramps up franchising efforts with a focus on AZ, CO and TX. The first of two Arizona stores is open with the second store opening in early 2019. Also, they have appointed a new Director of Operations for their corporate stores.

Killer Burger’s mantra is Commit to the Burger. The family of rock and roll burger joints has been honing its craft on Portland’s culinary mean streets since 2009, filling up the mantlepiece with a yearly harvest of “Best Burger” awards in both local and national press. Thrillist, Mental Floss and Delish have all chimed in with astonished wonder over the full-flavored awesome burgers, each featuring locally sourced, natural beef and the highest quality ingredients chosen specifically for each recipe.

Former Director of Operations, Brian Hebb, will take on a new role as Director of Development. Brian’s career has spanned 25 years, taking him to every position in the restaurant and every corner of the industry. He formed an operations consulting firm to assist emerging brands in their expansion. As the Director of Development for Sizzle Pie and now Killer Burger, Brian has built out the operational infrastructure for both chains and implemented national growth strategies.

Marisa Kraft will assume the role Director of Operations at Killer Burger, leading the company’s corporate store management teams and brand marketing strategies. Marisa’s background includes overseeing many facets of iconic Portland-based ice cream maker Salt & Straw’s market and new channel expansion. She has led operations and marketing teams for beloved brands in the food & beverage and consumer packaged goods worlds including KEEN, Overland Equipment, Moby Wrap and Odwalla Juice.

Scott Haehnel will assume the newly created role of Director of Franchise Development. Scott’s background spans 2O+ years with roles as Vice President of Operations with Papa John’s Pizza in Houston, TX and Sacramento, CA, Area Representative and franchisee with Firehouse Subs in Dallas/Ft Worth and most recently as Vice President of Franchise Development with Texas-based Eskimo Hut. He will be tasked with recruiting, awarding and onboarding strong single and multi-unit franchisees.

Killer Burger was founded in 2009 by TJ Southard. For more information, please contact Scott Haehnel at 971.420.3407.

Visit Killer Burger at https://killerburger.com.