The Kids Have Arrived at DQ Stores Nationwide

SOUR PATCH KIDS® Blizzard® Treat debuts in time for National Ice Cream Month

Minneapolis, MN (RestaurantNews.com) What’s sour then sweet, and cool and creamy? The DQ® brand’s NEW SOUR PATCH KIDS®Blizzard® Treat, available at participating DQ locations nationwide through July – National Ice Cream Month.

With just the right amount of pucker in every bite, the SOUR PATCH KIDS® Blizzard Treat features Sour Patch Kids® Bitz blended with Sour Patch Kids® Redberry flavored soft serve to deliver a multi-sensory, delicious treat with a fun-and-mischievous spirit.

“Our SOUR PATCH KIDS®Blizzard Treat dazzles your eyes with vibrant colors and tantalizes your taste buds with sour-then-sweet flavor. It’s the ultimate way to beat the heat and a perfect addition to our Summer Blizzard Treat Menu,” said Maria Hokanson, Executive Vice President of Marketing at American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ).

The DQ system is the first national QSR chain to offer a SOUR PATCH KIDS® Bitz product, tapping into the energy and vibrancy of the number one sour confection brand[i]. To celebrate the launch, ADQ created ‘DQ Spoon-A-Pult,’ an interactive, mobile-first game where players can use the iconic DQ red spoon to catapult mischievous SOUR PATCH KIDS® characters into their new favorite Blizzard Treat. The game is available through @DairyQueen Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages, or on mobile devices by visiting dqspoonapult.com.

All Blizzard Treats are made to order and are so thick that they’re served upside down or the next one’s free, at participating U.S. locations. For more information about the DQ system, visit DairyQueen.com and connect on social media using @DairyQueen, #SourPatchKidsBlizzard and #HappyTastesGood.

About IDQ

International Dairy Queen Inc., (IDQ), based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is the parent company of American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ), Orange Julius of America (OJA), Dairy Queen Canada (DQX) and Unified Supply Chain, Inc (USC). Through its subsidiaries, IDQ develops, licenses and services a system of more than 7000 locations in the United States, Canada and more than 24 other countries. IDQ is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. For more information visit DairyQueen.com or follow the Dairy Queen® brand on social media @DairyQueen.

SOUR PATCH KIDS is a trademark of Mondel?z International group, used under license.

[1] Nielsen xAOC Plus Convenience 52 weeks ending May 25, 2019

Contact:

EmmaJean Livingston

Pierson Grant Public Relations

954-776-1999, ext. 242

elivingston@piersongrant.com