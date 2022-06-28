Kids Eat Free This Summer at Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza

Fast-Casual Pizza Concept Offers a Free Kid’s Pizza with the Purchase of Regular Pizza or Sandwich

St. Petersburg, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza – the fast-casual franchise famous for its oak wood-fired pizza creations – is kicking off this summer by rolling out its kids-eat-free pizza promotion. All summer long, from June through July, children can receive a free kid’s pizza with accompanying purchase of a regular-sized pizza, or wood-fired sandwich. This perennial promotion is part of the brand’s efforts to attract families and showcase the hospitable atmosphere Smokin’ Oak Wood Fired Pizza has to offer. One of the brand’s most successful promotions each year, kids-eat-free is a further extension of the brand’s mission to provide a delicious, high-quality meal at a family-friendly value.

“What better way to start the season off on a high note than with a kid-friendly limited time offer?” said Matt Mongoven, CEO and Co-Founder of Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza. “Our menu is full of signature items that the whole family will love not only eating, but also customizing and watching being made fresh. This promotion makes Smokin’ Oak a great place to celebrate the kids being home from school for the summer.”

Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza features a full menu of wood-fired pizzas, sandwiches, salads, starters and desserts. The oven, fueled by oak wood, heats up to 900 degrees, cooking pizzas in about two minutes. The brand delivers an enjoyable, fast-casual pizza experience through the use of open-plan kitchens, which allows customers to customize and watch their pizzas being made right in front of them. All dough and sauces are made in-house, veggies are cut fresh throughout the day and even the meats are roasted in the wood-fired oven to infuse real oak wood flavor.

The kids-eat-free promotion continues through the summer. To learn more about Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza, please visit www.smokinoakpizza.com .

About Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza

Founded in 2009 and franchising since 2017, Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza is a fast-casual franchise concept that serves authentic and wood-fired pizzas. All pizzas are baked in a 900-degree wood-fired oven, which cooks pizzas to perfection in just 90 seconds. The brand uses only the freshest ingredients on all its menu items, in fact, none of Smokin’ Oak Pizza’s restaurants have a freezer in them. Customers can customize their own pizza by choosing a variety of Smokin’ Oak Pizza’s 35 toppings or choosing from one of the brand’s 12 signature pizzas, which include favorites like the Buffalo Chicken Pizza and the Smokey Dokey. The brand also offers delicious sandwiches, salads, and desserts.

Contact:

Gabriela Benitez

Franchise Elevator PR

815-679-7809

gbenitez@franchiseelevator.com

The post Kids Eat Free This Summer at Smokin’ Oak Wood-Fired Pizza first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.