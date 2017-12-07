Kids Eat Free Every Monday at Cowboy Chicken

Kids’ Menu Meal Is Free with Purchase of Adult Entrée from 4 p.m. to Close

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Cowboy Chicken is already beloved for its wood-fired chicken and handmade side dishes. Now, the Dallas-based fast casual restaurant chain is gaining popularity for another reason: kids eat free on Monday nights! Every Monday from 4 p.m. to close, children 10 and under receive one free kids’ meal with the purchase of a regular adult entrée at all Cowboy Chicken locations.

“We know how tough it can be finding a choice of restaurant that satisfies the entire family and doesn’t strain the family budget,” said Sean Kennedy, Cowboy Chicken’s president and CEO. “We’re extremely pleased to be able to offer parents a discounted dining option that still provides great taste and authentic ingredients.”

Cowboy Chicken’s delicious kids’ menu meals include the following:

The Cowpoke: Choice of two drumsticks or a half breast, served with one side and a roll

PB&J: Choice of one side

Veggie plate: choice of two sides and a roll

Kids’ menu meals are served with milk or juice. Sides include apples, carrots, chips or one of Cowboy Chicken’s popular Wild West sides. This offer is dine-in only and cannot be used with any other discounts or coupons.

For more than 30 years, Cowboy Chicken has been serving all-natural, hormone-free rotisserie chickens that are hand seasoned in store, marinated for 24 hours and then slowly roasted for two hours over a real wood-burning fire. Other dishes include signature sour cream tomatillo chicken enchiladas, abundant scratch-made sides such as Twice Baked Potaters , Baked Mac & Cheese, Ranchero Beans and seasonal cobbblers baked in-house daily.

Cowboy Chicken’s hearty and healthy dishes are available during lunch and dinner for dine-in, take out, catering and delivery. On-the-go diners can order on the Cowboy Chicken app, available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, which allows guests to order ahead, pay with their phone at checkout and earn rewards. Visit www.cowboychicken.com for more information or to order online.

About Cowboy Chicken

Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2012 and in 2017 won the Emerging Chain of the Year award from Restaurant Business and was named one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now.” Cowboy Chicken is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help build the brand in select markets across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com or contact Kathy Davidson at kdavidson@cowboychicken.com.