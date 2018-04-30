Kids Eat For $1.99 Every Tuesday At El Fenix

All kids meals plus a free mini sopapilla at all 22 locations beginning May 1
Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) El Fenix – the originator of Tex-Mex cuisine – is giving parents the perfect excuse to get out of the house and enjoy a meal with the niños.
Every Tuesday from open to close, beginning May 1, El Fenix will offer its popular Kids Menu at a discounted price of just $1.99, plus a FREE mini sopapilla – no coupon necessary!
Every kid’s meal comes with a drink and your choice of an entrée. Some of the most popular options include:
The kid-friendly fun doesn’t stop there. El Fenix’s Kid’s Fit Menu features several additional healthy meal choices, including Chicken Soft Tacos, Rollie Pollie Quesadilla, and the Kids Fit Menu Invitational 2017 Winner – Jack E. Singley Academy’s Tostada, a crispy chalupa shell topped with black bean and veggie purée, and your choice of shredded brisket, chicken, or cheddar cheese. All of these entrées are served with apple juice and a side of cinnamon oranges, steamed veggies or sweet nachos.
There are 22 El Fenix restaurants located throughout North Texas, and at WinStar World Casino & Resort. For the restaurant nearest you, and more information on the entire menu, visit ElFenix.com.
About El Fenix
El Fenix was founded in 1918 by Mike Martinez, a Mexican immigrant who opened a small restaurant on the corner of Griffin St. and McKinney Ave. in Dallas. El Fenix is renowned as the originator of Tex-Mex cuisine and for its Wednesday Enchilada Dinner. Nation’s Restaurant News named El Fenix one of its 50 All-American Icons – “restaurants that stole our hearts and stood the test of time.” El Fenix has won D Magazine’s Reader’s Choice Awards for “Best Tex-Mex” and “Best Margarita” in DFW for five straight years. Open seven days a week, there are 22 El Fenix restaurants located throughout North Texas, and at WinStar World Casino & Resort. For more information, visit ElFenix.com.
