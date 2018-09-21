Kickoff The Football Season In Style With Jon Smith Subs

Cater Your Football Party With Wide Range of Choices

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Tailgating and football season go hand in hand, but this uniquely American tradition doesn’t have to just be done outside the stadium. Now you can “tail great” inside your own home by ordering from your local Jon Smith Subs, one of the nation’s fastest growing franchises.

There’s no better time to enjoy great-tasting subs with family and friends than during football season. Whether it’s NCAA Saturdays or NFL Sundays, go long for a touchdown with a can’t miss Steak Bomb made with grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon, tomatoes and provolone cheese. Or, if you need to put in a “sub”-stitution on game day, hand off to marinated 4- or 6-inch Plenti-ful sub platters that are proven crowd favorite. With JSS, every selection is a first down; every delectable bite is a score.

Jon Smith Subs, a brand of United Franchise Group, is well known for its menu options. Daily specials that round out the roster of great food, includes more tasty subs that range from BLT, tuna salad, and meatball marinara, to oven-roasted turkey breast, roast beef, ham & cheese, and authentic Italian cold-cuts. There are also specialties from the grill, giant deli subs, salads, numerous side options, and a kids’ menu with combo meal choices of turkey, ham, meatball, cheeseburger or grilled cheese.

For salad lovers, JSSs giant fresh garden salad is loaded with romaine lettuce, red cabbage, cucumbers, tomatoes, green peppers, mushrooms and onions, that feeds up to 10 people, making it a perfect toss with dressing options of Ranch, Greek vinaigrette or balsamic vinaigrette.

“The Jon Smith Sub brand is growing fast and presents a great revenue-making opportunity for anyone that wants to become a franchise owner,” said Scott Stuck, brand president. “We’ve already entered many new U.S. markets this year, and we have Master Partner Agreements for the United Kingdom, Portugal, South Africa, and Columbia. We expect to target other international locations, including Australia.”

It’s time to play football and it’s time to party. That means it’s time for Jon Smith Subs.

About Jon Smith Subs

The first Jon Smith sub shop opened in 1988 in Palm Beach County, FL with a commitment to serving the absolute highest-quality overstuffed, marinated grilled sirloin steak and real chicken breast subs. Jon Smith Subs has locations in South and Central Florida as well as Ohio, Nevada, Texas, and California—soon in Australia. Jon Smith Subs specializes in freshness, preparing all the ingredients for every sub on-site daily. Its sirloin steak and chicken breast subs are trimmed, sliced, seasoned, marinated, and grilled to order, various catering options are available, and its Plenti-Full Sub platters come as individually wrapped four-inch and six-inch subs.

About United Franchise Group

Led by CEO Ray Titus, United Franchise Group is home to a variety of internationally recognized brands including Signarama, Fully Promoted, Experimac, Jon Smith Subs, Venture X, SuperGreen Solutions, Transworld Business Advisors, Accurate Franchising, and The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With over three decades in the franchising industry and more than 1400 franchisees throughout the world, United Franchise Group offers unprecedented leadership and solid business opportunities for entrepreneurs.

