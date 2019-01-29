Kick Up Your Super Bowl Menu With Roasted Green Chiles

My Super Bowl menu came into play while vacationing in New Mexico during chile-roasting season this past fall. The aromas emanating from roadside stands from Albuquerque to Taos kept us hungry the whole extended weekend. That state knows crowd-pleasing flavor — much of it relying on the signature roasted fresh green Hatch chiles.

We stopped at one of those stands to observe the experts dumping crates of freshly picked shiny green chiles into large drums outfitted with gas burners. Those burners blast on high as the drums rotate, scorching the exteriors of the chiles. Seeds and blackened skins spew out a trap door.

The softened chiles get piled into totes to go home with all manner of cooks. A mother-daughter team we spoke with said they will spend the rest of the day cleaning off the seeds and stems and packing the green goodness into freezer containers.

We bought a sample bag of fresh-roasted chiles and ate them in the parking lot. The flavor, heat and smoke seared into our taste memories. We happily sought out the chiles in everything from our morning scrambled eggs, to cheesy enchiladas, to rich and meaty stews and juicy late-night burgers.

So how do we re-create that green chile goodness at home? Frozen, fire-roasted Hatch Valley New Mexico chiles can be ordered online, but they are pricey. Instead, I suggest a visit to your local produce market. Even in winter, I can easily find fresh, light-green Anaheim chiles (a cousin of the Hatch chile), yellow-green cubanelles and poblano peppers. For these recipes, fresh jalapenos are quite spicy and green bell peppers too sweet — but a combination of the two is certainly an acceptable substitute. You’ll need to work on balancing how hot you want to go.

The chiles can be roasted directly over the heat of a wood or gas grill, or set on the burner of a gas stove. The broiler and toaster oven work too. Whichever method you choose, stay close to turn the chiles often to blacken the skins all the way around without overcooking the tender flesh. I roast several dozen assorted green chiles, so I can freeze some for later cooking. The only real way to know how hot the roasted chiles are is to taste them; some can be completely mild, others scorching. The recipes that follow offer a range of spice levels.

I like to serve these green chile cheeseburgers for a weeknight dinner full of flavor. Employ the grill or a heavy-duty nonstick grill pan, as you wish. For the burgers, we’re partial to one-third pound burgers made from lean and flavorful bison, but beef and turkey burgers are great too. A green salad and oven fries make the meal quite a treat.

Having a game-watching party this Sunday? Serve the green chile stew with plenty of cilantro, arugula and some broken tortilla chips to garnish. I set out bowls of guacamole, tortilla chips and salsa. Offer plenty of ice-cold beer. Lime sorbet and butter cookies will cut the heat. The warmth will linger.

Roasted green chiles

Rinse assorted fresh green chiles, and pat dry. Set chiles directly over a charcoal grill, gas grill or the gas burner on the range set to medium. Roast, turning them often, until the skins on the chiles are charred on all sides, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat to a bowl; cover with a towel and let stand until cool enough to handle. Gently slip the charred skin off the chiles. Split chiles open, remove the core and seeds. Roughly chop the chiles. Refrigerate covered up to 1 week, or freeze up to several months.

Green chile and avocado cheeseburgers on brioche

Prep: 25 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Makes: 3 burgers

1 cup mesquite or hickory wood chips

1 pound ground bison (buffalo), ground beef (90 percent lean) or ground turkey

½ teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 large red onion, peeled, sliced into ½-inch thick rounds, separated into rings

2 large Anaheim chiles, roasted, peeled, seeded, cut into long strips

6 thin slices Monterey jack cheese or pepper jack cheese

1 medium ripe avocado, halved, pitted

3 slices leaf lettuce

3 brioche burger buns, split

1 Soak wood chips in water to cover for at least 30 minutes.

2 Put ground meat, salt and cumin into a medium bowl. Use clean hands to mix gently to distribute all ingredients well. Shape into 3 burgers about 4 inches in diameter and ½-inch thick. Refrigerate on a plate while you prepare the grill and garnishes.

3 Heat a large nonstick or cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add oil and onion. Cook, stirring until onion is nicely browned but still crisp, about 4 minutes. Remove from heat.

4 Heat a gas grill to medium hot. Or, prepare a charcoal grill for direct cooking, and let coals burn until covered with a gray ash. Drain wood chips, and add them to a piece of foil to set on the gas grill, or put them directly on the hot coals if cooking with charcoal.

5 Have the cooked onion, roasted chiles, cheese, avocado and lettuce ready.

6 Set the buns on the grill cut side down and cook to lightly toast them, about 30 seconds. Use a spoon to spread some of the avocado thickly over the toasted bun bottoms. Set aside.

7 Put the burgers onto the grill directly over the heat source. Cover the grill, and cook 5 minutes. Flip the burgers, and cook covered 2 minutes. Top each burger with a portion of the roasted chiles and 2 slices of cheese. Grill covered to melt the cheese, about 1 more minute for medium-rare. Remove burgers to a plate.

8 Put a burger over the avocado on each bun bottom. Top with some onion and lettuce. Put the top bun in place, and serve right away.

Nutrition information per serving: 889 calories, 53 g fat, 22 g saturated fat, 187 mg cholesterol, 55 g carbohydrates, 8 g sugar, 46 g protein, 1,184 mg sodium, 9 g fiber

Stovetop directions

Heat the oven to 400 degrees. When the oven is hot, set a nonstick grill pan over medium-high heat until a drop of water sizzles on contact. Spray the burgers on one side with cooking spray. Place the burgers, sprayed side down on the grill pan. Reduce the heat to medium, and cook without turning until the burgers are golden brown on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Flip the burgers, and set the pan in the oven. Cook 2 minutes. Top with chiles and cheese, and cook to melt the cheese another 1 or 2 minutes.

Grilled green chile pork and short rib stew

Prep: 30 minutes

Cook: 30 minutes

Slow-cook: 5 ½ hours

Makes: about 5 quarts, serving 10 to 12

Use a combination of poblano peppers and Anaheim chiles when the New Mexico chile peppers are not available. You can substitute canned, fire-roasted or frozen green chiles; you’ll need about 1 cup diced,roasted chiles. I like to use medium-heat chiles (taste them) for a stew with a bit of a glow.

Hickory or mesquite wood chips

3-pound boneless pork shoulder roast, cut into large chunks

2 ½ pounds bone-in beef short ribs or 1-inch thick sections of beef shank

Salt, freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 medium-large onions, about 1 pound total, diced

1 small red bell pepper, cored, diced

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

6 cloves garlic, minced

6 to 8 fresh green New Mexico chile peppers (or 2 poblano peppers plus 4 to 6 long green Anaheim chiles), roasted, peeled, seeded, roughly chopped

1 quart (32 ounces) chicken broth

2 pounds medium golden potatoes, scrubbed, cut into 1 ½-inch chunks

½ cup masa harina

Garnishes:

Chopped fresh cilantro

Fresh baby arugula leaves

Broken tortilla chips

1 Soak wood chips in cool water to cover, at least 30 minutes. Meanwhile, heat gas grill to medium-hot. Or, prepare a charcoal grill, and let coals burn until they are covered with gray ash.

2 Put meats on a baking sheet, and sprinkle generously on all sides with salt and pepper. Let stand at room temperature while grill heats.

3 When grill is ready, drain wood chips, and add soaked chips to a piece of foil to set on the gas grill or directly on the hot coals if cooking with charcoal. Put pork shoulder pieces and beef short ribs on cooking grate. Cover grill and cook, turning once or twice, until meat is richly golden brown on all sides, about 15 minutes. Remove from grill.

4 Meanwhile, heat a large nonstick or cast-iron skillet over medium heat until hot. Add oil and onions. Cook, stirring often, until onions are deeply golden, 5 to 7 minutes. Stir in red pepper pieces, cumin, oregano and 1 teaspoon salt. Cook and stir for 2 or 3 minutes, then stir in garlic and cook 1 minute. Remove from heat.

5 Place grilled meats into a large (7-quart) slow cooker. Add onion mixture and roasted chopped chiles. Pour in broth. Cook covered on low, stirring occasionally, until meats are tender, about 4 hours.

6 Use tongs to carefully remove the bones from the stew. Stir in potatoes and cook on low until everything is very tender, another 1 hour.

7 Mix masa harina and 1 cup water in small bowl until smooth. Stir into the slow cooker and cook until thickened, about 30 minutes. Use two forks to pull the meat into large bite-size pieces. Season to taste with salt.

8 Serve stew in wide bowls topped with a generous sprinkling of cilantro, a small handful of arugula and broken tortilla chips.

Nutrition information per serving (for 12 servings): 288 calories, 11 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 62 mg cholesterol

Variation: You can skip the grilling step and instead brown the meats in 3 tablespoons safflower or grapeseed oil in a large, heavy Dutch oven until nicely browned on all sides. Then add the onion mixture, chiles and broth to the Dutch oven. If you wish to replicate the effect of the wood chips, you can stir in 1/8 to ¼ teaspoon liquid hickory smoke. Set the pot over medium-low heat, and cook stew, partly covered, until meat is nearly tender, abut 2 hours. Add potatoes, and simmer until fork-tender about 30 minutes. Thicken with masa, and cook another 10 to 15 minutes. Season and serve as directed.

